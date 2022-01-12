ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Steve Aoki halts gig to proudly show off his expensive NFT

By Conor Lochrie
thebrag.com
 23 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleIf I spent $859,000 on anything, I’d be showing it off to anyone and everyone. So it’s understandable that Steve Aoki stopped his own gig to proudly show off his expensive new NFT. The DJ briefly paused one of his sets to introduce the audience to his...

tonedeaf.thebrag.com

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

Hear Shaq Collaborate With Steve Aoki on ‘Welcome to the Playhouse’

Shaquille O’Neal, a.k.a. DJ Diesel, has teamed up with Steve Aoki for a new single, “Welcome to the Playhouse.” The club-ready anthem arrives via Aoki’s label Dim Mak along with an animated music video. The pair, who have been friends for years, announced the team-up via...
MUSIC
Tech Times

Popular American Music Producer and DJ Steve Aoki Talks About His Association With Samurai Cats.

This NFT project has artworks by Hiro Ando which is slated for release early this month. Steve Aoki is a known name around the music sphere as this Grammy-nominated music producer and DJ has given some outstanding music which has taken his popularity to soaring heights. He is the founder of record label, Dim Mak Records, which he established in 1996. Since its inception, his label has released over 250 records till date and counting. Aoki has been credited with working with distinct genres that range right from rapper Kid Cudi and Tiësto, and he has even reworked on songs by Michael Jackson and Linkin Park. His performances have always pulled in the crowds as his energy has been unbelievable, which has always set the stage on fire. Aoki released Wonderland in 2011, his first EP in 2012 titled It's the End of the World as We Know It, and most recently Neon Future and still continues to rule the music space in his own way.
MUSIC
Page Six

Steve Aoki chucks cakes at fans at Nebula

World-renowned DJ Steve Aoki had his cake — and threw it, too — when he headlined a party at new Times Square hotspot Nebula this week. Aoki oddly requested five cakes be delivered to the club before his set, leaving “fans begging to get caked,” a spy at the hotspot told Page Six.
CELEBRITIES
mxdwn.com

Steve Aoki & DJ Diesel Share Energetic New Song And Video “Welcome To The Playhouse”

Steve Aoki and Shaq, aka DJ Diesel, shared an energetic new song and music video “Welcome To The Playhouse.” The track sees Aoki on production and Shaq on the vocals, giving ridiculous rhymes and a ton of energy. The song is paired with a high-energy animated music video that follows a young Shaq and Steve Aoki on a wild adventure through some sort of play house.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Todd Mcfarlane
Person
Steve Aoki
this song is sick

Mac Miller & Steve Aoki Have an Unreleased Song Together

There seems to be no limit to the range of artists Mac Miller would collaborate with. Most recently, we found out that Mac and EDM superstar Steve Aoki had in fact recorded a track together, however it remains unreleased. Steve Aoki took to Twitter on Monday afternoon to post a...
MUSIC
shorefire.com

Grammy-Nominated DJ/Producer Steve Aoki And DJ Diesel (Aka Platinum Recording Artist SHAQ) Release Booming New Track “Welcome To The Playhouse”

January 7, 2021—2x-Grammy nominated artist Steve Aoki joins forces with platinum-selling recording artist and basketball legend DJ Diesel aka SHAQ on the new gametime anthem “Welcome to the Playhouse.” Out now through Aoki’s Dim Mak label, the collaboration sees SHAQ spit hype-ready-for-the-court raps over thundering EDM production. The song is paired with a high-energy animated music video that follows adolescent versions of Aoki and SHAQ on a wild adventure through the carnival-esque Playhouse.
MUSIC
TMZ.com

Shaquille O'Neal Raps On New Steve Aoki Track

Shaq is back on the mic -- the NBA legend just teamed up with EDM superstar Steve Aoki to drop a new banger ... and the song is 🔥🔥🔥!!. Shaquille O'Neal -- AKA DJ Diesel -- dusted off his notebook and came up with some words for "Welcome to the Playhouse" ... rapping about being at the top of the game and partying like crazy.
MUSIC
EW.com

Mariah Carey expecting twins

Image Credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage.comMariah Carey is pregnant with twins, according to People Magazine. Nick Cannon confirmed the news on his radio show Thursday morning, revealing that the couple hadn’t intended on revealing the news until they met President Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama during Sunday’s “Christmas in Washington 2010” concert. “They, ironically enough, questioned my wife about, you know, ‘So, what are you having, are you having twins?’ ” Cannon said on his Rollin’ With Nick Cannon radio show. “And at this point she hadn’t told anybody anything because doctors advised us to keep it to ourselves until we get further along … And because of the excitement, because of the emotion, she was overwhelmed [and] she shared with the President and First Lady that we are having twins.”
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nft#Dj#Rarity Sniper#The Electronic Observer#The Tech Observer
hotnewhiphop.com

Ja Rule's Son Goes Viral For Looking Like An Exact Replica Of His Dad

There hasn't been much popping off this holiday season on the music and entertainment news cycle, so it makes sense that a two-year-old photo of Ja Rule and his son, Jeffrey Atkins Jr., is going viral on social media. The photo, taken from Jeffrey's high school graduation in 2019, shows the young man standing next to his mother and father and fans are circulating the image, noting how much Jeffrey looks like his dad.
CELEBRITIES
XXL Mag

Uncle Murda Says Lil Nas X Will Die of AIDS on New Track ‘Rap Up 2021′

As expected, Uncle Murda released his version of the "Rap Up 2021" and this iteration may be the most inflammatory yet, including a wild line about Lil Nas X. The Brooklyn rapper released the annual (always controversial) track on New Year's Day (Jan. 1). The song features 14 minutes of Lenny talking reckless, "respectfully," touching on all the goings on in hip-hop, urban and national news. Murda starts things off in eyebrow-raising fashion. "Lil Nas X gon' catch AIDS and die like Eazy-E/Hope the LGBTQ don't cancel me," Murda raps. "Like they tried to stop DaBaby from getting paid, when he was talking about how they be giving each other AIDS."
HIP HOP
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Rolling Stone

Young Thug, Megan Thee Stallion’s Label Sells to Warner Music Group

300 Entertainment has sold to Warner Music Group, the latest blockbuster deal in the music industry’s unprecedented shopping spree for music assets. The deal, which WMG announced Thursday, closes months of speculation and industry murmur over a potential 300 sale. The financial details of the deal aren’t immediately clear, but Bloomberg reported in October that 300 was seeking $400 million from a potential buyer for the label, while Billboard reported earlier this month that WMG was closing on the deal citing a similar figure. Warner, for its part, announced it had raised $535 million for acquisitions in November. Since Lyor Cohen —...
MUSIC
Variety

Rapper Drakeo the Ruler Dead After Backstage Stabbing at L.A. Concert

Rapper Drakeo the Ruler died after being stabbed backstage at the Once Upon a Time in L.A. multi-artist concert at the Banc of California Stadium, a rep for the performer has confirmed to Variety. Superstar Drake, who appeared on a Drakeo the Ruler single earlier this year, was among those posting condolences on social media. “”Nah man this shit isn’t right for real wtf are we doing,” posted Drake, who make a guest appearance on a Drakeo single earlier this year. “Always picked my spirit up with your energy. RIP Drakeo.” Multiple reports cited a backstage brawl occurred at about 8:30 p.m....
MUSIC
shefinds

These Before And After Pics Of Megan Fox Are INSANE—What Did She Do To Her Face?

Fans probably won’t be too surprised to discover that Megan Fox’s face is a lot different than it used to be at the start of her career. Although the 35-year-old Johnny And Clyde actress has, even to this day, never admitted to going under the knife or having any non-surgical procedures done, it’s hard to ignore that her face has changed quite dramatically over the years.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Mark Wahlberg Hilariously Introduces Fans To 18-Year-Old Daughter Ella’s BF During Workout

Dad jokes! Mark Wahlberg said he used to work out to ‘keep the boys away’ from his daughters — but now he’s working out with Ella’s BF to keep an eye on him!. Mark Wahlberg proved he is quite the jokester and quite the protective papa! The 50-year-old Oscar nominee shared a clip to his Instagram on January 8 where he hilariously introduced his fans to his 18-year-old daughter Ella’s boyfriend. During the video (below), Mark is in the middle of a workout when he addresses the camera. “I used to work out to keep the boys away from my girls,” he began, referencing Ella and her 11-year-old sister Grace. “And now I’m working out with the boyfriend,” Mark said, as he walked over to Ella’s beau and patted him on the back. “Imagine that.”
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Pregnant Kylie Jenner Shows Baby Bump After Travis Barker’s Bottle Pic Sparks Birth Rumors

So stunning! Kylie Jenner gave a pregnancy update one week after Travis Barker’s baby bottle photo sparked speculation that the reality star has already given birth. “I am woman,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, 24, captioned a Thursday, January 6, Instagram slideshow. The former E! personality wore a white top knotted above her bare stomach in the social media upload, as well as unbuttoned denim jeans.
CELEBRITIES
wonderwall.com

Hugh Hefner's widow, Crystal, has 'removed everything fake' from her body

Crystal Hefner has moved on from her Playboy days, and she's now more authentic than ever. The model took to Instagram this week to speak about how her life has changed since her husband, Hugh Hefner, passed away in 2017. That change isn't limited to just her relationship status but also her appearance and her social media following.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy