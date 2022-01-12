ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Submit to Womens Freedom Song Contest

musicconnection.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe fourth year of the Womens Freedom Song Contest is accepting entries through March 1, 2022. They are looking for the next "Female Anthem." Do you have an inspiring song about women to share?. The contest is open to everyone who writes songs, (all genders too!),. If the song...

www.musicconnection.com

brooklynvegan.com

Jeopardy contestant thought Nickelback songs were by Arcade Fire

Indie rock came up again on Jeopardy for a second week in a row, this time in the form of an incorrect question. Monday night's episode of the popular syndicated game show featured the category "Billboard Top 200 Albums in 2021," with questions on Olivia Rodrigo, Drake, Tyler the Creator, and H.E.R. Current champion Amy Schneider ran the board till they hit the $1000 answer:
MUSIC
Time Out Global

Songs of Conscience, Sounds of Freedom

See how music has informed social consciousness, from the American Revolution to today’s fight for racial justice, in this exhibition of instruments, outfits, flyers and handwritten lyrics at the Grammy Museum. The show debuted with the museum’s 2008 openeing, but it returns here with an expanded L.A.-specific section, as well as the integration of BLM and LGBTQ+ activists.
VISUAL ART
musicconnection.com

JT Daly Signs to Prescription Songs

Prescription Songs has inked a deal with Nashville-based producer/writer JT Daly. The signing was announced by Katie Fagan, Prescription Songs Head of A&R, Nashville. Known for pushing sonic boundaries and writing big melodies, Daly will be represented by Fagan alongside Rachel Wein and Chris Martignago. "It is with an abundance...
MUSIC
Solomon Burke
musicconnection.com

Submit to 'Score the World' Competition

In Score The World 3, your task is to re-score an award-winning animated short, Like and Follow by Brent Forrest and Tobias Schlage. This competition gives composers of any age around the globe to write original music for a short film for prizes. Feb. 14 is the deadline to submit, and winners will be announced in March.
ENTERTAINMENT
L.A. Weekly

Living a Dada Life

Living a Dada Life: Swedish DJ duo Dada Life will perform a set at the Academy on Saturday, alongside No Pants Party, Brandon Scott and Calinovas. It’s been over three years since the Our Nation album, but they released three singers in 2021: “Love is Coming Down,” “Noise Heaven,” and “Electronic Circus Weapon.”
MUSIC
musicconnection.com

Sundance ASCAP Music Café To Return Virtually

A longtime partner to the Sundance Film Festival, the American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers (ASCAP) has announced the 24th annual Sundance ASCAP Music Café will return in virtual form for a second year. The Café will present exclusive performances and interviews with ASCAP songwriter and composer members on the festival’s enhanced online platform at Festival.Sundance.org, from January 21 to 24 beginning each day at 5PM ET / 3PM MT / 2PM PT.
MUSIC
catcountry96.com

Callista Clark Sings a Tim McGraw Song, and He Approves

Before her 2022 kicks off Callista Clark is spending some time at home between the holidays – but that doesn’t mean she’s taking a break from making music. Armed with only her guitar and a camera to capture her performance, Callista sat down and sang a Tim McGraw song.
MUSIC
musicconnection.com

Concord Music Publishing Launches Chromatic Music

Concord Music Publishing has announced the launch of a new creative joint venture, Chromatic Music. Founded by chart-topping songwriter Tofer Brown, this new venture aims to develop, mentor, and raise up talent of all kinds, partnering with creators – artists, producers, and songwriters – of all genres. Chromatic Music in partnership with Concord takes off with its first signing, Nashville-based songwriter Lauren Hungate. The worldwide publishing deal, effective immediately, will cover Hungate’s full catalog.
NASHVILLE, TN
EW.com

Mariah Carey expecting twins

Image Credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage.comMariah Carey is pregnant with twins, according to People Magazine. Nick Cannon confirmed the news on his radio show Thursday morning, revealing that the couple hadn’t intended on revealing the news until they met President Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama during Sunday’s “Christmas in Washington 2010” concert. “They, ironically enough, questioned my wife about, you know, ‘So, what are you having, are you having twins?’ ” Cannon said on his Rollin’ With Nick Cannon radio show. “And at this point she hadn’t told anybody anything because doctors advised us to keep it to ourselves until we get further along … And because of the excitement, because of the emotion, she was overwhelmed [and] she shared with the President and First Lady that we are having twins.”
CELEBRITIES
thatgrapejuice.net

Saweetie Launches #IcyChainChallenge To Clap Back at Performance Critics

If turning the sour to sweet was a superpower, it’s one Saweetie would flex in earnest. The GRAMMY nominee is tap, tap, tapping into her marketing bag by launching a social media challenge in an attempt to redirect recent negative press. See the what and how below…. As has...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Young Thug, Megan Thee Stallion’s Label Sells to Warner Music Group

300 Entertainment has sold to Warner Music Group, the latest blockbuster deal in the music industry’s unprecedented shopping spree for music assets. The deal, which WMG announced Thursday, closes months of speculation and industry murmur over a potential 300 sale. The financial details of the deal aren’t immediately clear, but Bloomberg reported in October that 300 was seeking $400 million from a potential buyer for the label, while Billboard reported earlier this month that WMG was closing on the deal citing a similar figure. Warner, for its part, announced it had raised $535 million for acquisitions in November. Since Lyor Cohen —...
MUSIC
Essence

Sidney Poitier Was The Ultimate #GirlDad: Meet His Six Daughters

"My kids are quite intelligent—all six of them." While the loss of Sidney Poitier is sad and not the way anyone wanted to start the new year, admirers of the 94-year-old can find solace in the fact that he lived a very full life. Not only was Poitier a trailblazing actor and history maker with his Oscar win in 1964, but behind the cameras, he was a proud father of six girls: Beverly, Pamela, Sherri, Gina (who passed in 2018), Anika and Sydney. The first four were from his first marriage to Juanita Hardy, which lasted from 1950 to 1965. The last pair came from his marriage to Joanna Shimkus, his wife until the end of his life. Anika and Sydney, whom he was most seen with at events, have both had notable careers in Hollywood (Sydney is a well-known actress, Anika has done a lot of directing).
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The Guardian

Sidney Poitier obituary

Sidney Poitier, who has died aged 94, was the first black actor to win an Oscar in a leading role, in 1964, for his performance in Lilies of the Field. This simple story about a handyman helping German nuns build a chapel in Arizona was enhanced by its star’s humour and vitality. It led to a string of successes – To Sir, With Love, In the Heat of the Night and Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner (all 1967) – which made Poitier a box-office star and consolidated his growing fame and wealth. But Poitier’s greatest achievement – alongside his friend and occasional rival Harry Belafonte – was to help alter the racial perceptions that dominated not just Hollywood, but also society in general.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Hoda Kotb inundated with prayers after shock health diagnosis

Hoda Kotb has been inundated with prayers and well wishes after she shared a surprising health update with her co-stars on Thursday. The Today star revealed that she has tested positive for COVID-19, despite being vaccinated and having recently received her booster shot. She made the announcement to her co-anchors from her home, where she is currently isolating.
CELEBRITIES
soultracks.com

We mourn the passing of singer and guitarist supreme, Nick Colionne

(January 1, 2022) He has been an artist’s artist, and one of the most revered musician of the past two decades. Tonight we say a sad goodbye to guitarist and vocalist Nick Colionne, who reportedly died in his sleep early this morning. The Chicago native began playing guitar as...
MUSIC

