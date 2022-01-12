Submit to International Songwriters Day Contest

Wednesdays, 6:05pm – 6:50pm, January 5th - February 23rd, 2022. In songwriting group, our goal will be to awaken the writer within you. We will spend time each session looking into one aspect of or concept within the art of songwriting and creating chord patterns. We will also work with words and learn to edit lines into lyrics and lyrics into songs. There will be no critiquing, just guided drafting and crafting. Come with an open mind and learn something about how musicians put together their compositions and leave with lyrics of your own.

MUSIC ・ 8 DAYS AGO