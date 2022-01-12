Submit to International Songwriters Day Contest

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleThe "International Songwriters Day Song Contest" is kicking off for its fourth year running and is looking for "songs, lyrics and music videos of an inspirational nature," to help celebrate International Songwriters Day, April 9. Contest opens Dec. 19, 2021 and runs until April 2, 2022. The contest is...

American Songwriter

Top 10 Elvis Presley Songs

Ever since Elvis Presley put out the eleventh song of his career (his version of “I Got A Woman,” which came out in August 1956), folks have been debating what his top 10 songs are… and with each consecutive release through the decades, that debate has become more and more difficult.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

The Best Misheard Lyrics of All Time

Have you ever listened to a song and thought you know what the singer was saying? Did you ever wonder why Jimi Hendrix might be excusing himself while he kissed a fella (not that there’s anything wrong with that!)?. If so, you’re not alone. There are some terrific misheard...
MUSIC
Grosse Pointe News

The Beatles: Get Back

I’ll date myself by saying I grew up listening to the Beatles. They’re indisputably the greatest rock band of all time. I remember hearing rumors about them breaking up in the late 60s, and when they eventually did, I was deeply saddened. Naturally, I saw the documentary “Let...
MUSIC
catcountry96.com

Callista Clark Sings a Tim McGraw Song, and He Approves

Before her 2022 kicks off Callista Clark is spending some time at home between the holidays – but that doesn’t mean she’s taking a break from making music. Armed with only her guitar and a camera to capture her performance, Callista sat down and sang a Tim McGraw song.
MUSIC
Billboard

Phil Collins’ Solo and Genesis Catalog May Be Next Big Publishing Sale

Following the blockbuster sale of David Bowie‘s publishing catalog earlier this month, it’s clear that the torrid music asset trading marketplace remains red hot. Next up, according to sources, is the catalog of Phil Collins, who is coming to market with a package of solo and Genesis publishing, along with solo master recording royalties, plus his share of master royalties from a few, but not all, albums from his legendary prog-turned-pop band.
MUSIC
phillyfunguide.com

Virtual Songwriting with Joe Makoviecki!

Wednesdays, 6:05pm – 6:50pm, January 5th - February 23rd, 2022. In songwriting group, our goal will be to awaken the writer within you. We will spend time each session looking into one aspect of or concept within the art of songwriting and creating chord patterns. We will also work with words and learn to edit lines into lyrics and lyrics into songs. There will be no critiquing, just guided drafting and crafting. Come with an open mind and learn something about how musicians put together their compositions and leave with lyrics of your own.
MUSIC
musicconnection.com

Songwriter Profile: Duckwrth

At 33, Duckwrth—born Jared Lee—has been developing his art for nearly 20 years. His debut major-label album, Supergood, and followup EP, SG8, both via Republic Records, marked a turning point in his artistic evolution, offering an eclectic, introspective style that has brought him more than 350 million catalog streams and a dedicated international following. In addition to his headline tours, the L.A.-born rapper and songwriter has opened for Anderson .Paak, Rich Chigga, Louis the Child and N*E*R*D, and his self-titled “funk wave” sound has been showcased in festivals around the world, including the Montreaux Jazz Festival, Lollapalooza, Groovin the Moo (Australia), and Valkhof (Holland). He has kicked off a European tour this month, with stops in Ireland, Scotland, England, Belgium, France and Germany, ahead of a tour with Billie Eilish in March.
MUSIC
bmi.com

The “3 P’s” of Songwriting Success

I often tell my songwriting students that I teach tools—not rules. There are no rules in songwriting. Similarly, there is no road map that points the way to guaranteed success. But there are three things I consistently see in those who achieve their songwriting goals. Let’s look at the “3 P’s” that can lead to songwriting success.
THEATER & DANCE
musicconnection.com

Submit to 'Score the World' Competition

In Score The World 3, your task is to re-score an award-winning animated short, Like and Follow by Brent Forrest and Tobias Schlage. This competition gives composers of any age around the globe to write original music for a short film for prizes. Feb. 14 is the deadline to submit, and winners will be announced in March.
ENTERTAINMENT
musicconnection.com

JT Daly Signs to Prescription Songs

Prescription Songs has inked a deal with Nashville-based producer/writer JT Daly. The signing was announced by Katie Fagan, Prescription Songs Head of A&R, Nashville. Known for pushing sonic boundaries and writing big melodies, Daly will be represented by Fagan alongside Rachel Wein and Chris Martignago. "It is with an abundance...
MUSIC
musicconnection.com

Sundance ASCAP Music Café To Return Virtually

A longtime partner to the Sundance Film Festival, the American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers (ASCAP) has announced the 24th annual Sundance ASCAP Music Café will return in virtual form for a second year. The Café will present exclusive performances and interviews with ASCAP songwriter and composer members on the festival’s enhanced online platform at Festival.Sundance.org, from January 21 to 24 beginning each day at 5PM ET / 3PM MT / 2PM PT.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

(Some of) The Best (Free) Concerts on YouTube Right Now

Do you feel as if you have more time on your hands than maybe you predicted several months ago? Us, too!. Want to use that time diving into more music? Us, too!. So, as such, we thought it would be a good idea to create a list of (some of) our favorite full live concerts available for free on YouTube. Want to see Led Zeppelin or Bob Dylan from the ‘70s? Want to hear a bit of live classic music?
MUSIC
Deadline

James Mtume Dies: Grammy Winning Songwriter, Chart-Topping Group Leader Was 76

James Mtume, a percussionist who performed in Miles Davis’ seminal fusion band from 1971 to 1975 and later had hits with his own eponymous group, has died at the age 76. The daughter of Mtume’s late creative partner Reggie Lucas, Lisa Lucas, took to Twitter this morning to confirm the passing of the musician. “So much loss. So much grief. Rest in power to Uncle Mtume. My late fathers partner in crime, the co-creator of the songs of my life (and about my birth!). He was essential part of the life of the man who made me, therefore me too. Gone now....
MUSIC
940wfaw.com

Flashback: The Beatles’ Final Recording Session

It was 51 years ago today (January 3rd, 1970) that the Beatles recorded their final song together. Three of the four Beatles — Paul McCartney, George Harrison, and Ringo Starr — gathered at London's Abbey Road studios to complete Harrison's tune “I Me Mine” for the group's Let It Be soundtrack. While it wasn't publicly known, John Lennon had quit the group the previous September. Although aware of the session, Lennon was vacationing with wife Yoko Ono in Denmark and declined to take part.
MUSIC
Billboard

‘Jeopardy!’ Contestant Confuses Nickelback for Arcade Fire in ‘Billboard’ Category

One Jeopardy! contestant didn’t know on Monday night’s (Jan. 3) episode, which featured a category all about “Billboard Top 200 Albums in 2021.”. Among the albums mentioned in the category were Drake‘s Certified Lover Boy, Tyler, the Creator‘s Call Me If You Get Lost, Olivia Rodrigo‘s Sour and H.E.R.‘s Back of My Mind — all of which contestant Amy Schneider, one of the highest-earning players in the show’s history with 24 wins under her belt (so far), recognized immediately.
ENTERTAINMENT
orcasound.com

RINGO STARR RELEASES ‘CHANGE THE WORLD’ 4-SONG EP

Ringo Starr Change The World, a new EP released on September 24, 2021. Available to order now here, these 4 tracks were all recorded at Starr’s Roccabella West studio just as he did for his Zoom In EP released in March 2021, and features frequent and new collaborators, creating songs that span the spectrum of pop, country, reggae and rock and roll.
MUSIC

