“Design Your Perfect Aircraft” Art Contest

 23 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe N.C. Department of Transportation encourages all North Carolina students between 6 and 17 years old to submit their artwork. This year’s theme is “Design Your Perfect Aircraft.”. Have you ever drawn a picture of an airplane, helicopter or hot air balloon and added some extra details?...

