Washington County, AR

NWA Council offering $10K in Bitcoin to draw talent to Northwest Arkansas

By C.C. McCandless
 23 hours ago

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — The Northwest Arkansas Council is investing more than $1 million to attract top talent to the region through the Life Works Here initiative, which brings to light the lifestyle, career and innovation benefits offered by the region.

The council is offering remote tech professionals and entrepreneurs $10,000 in Bitcoin to attract them to the region. In addition to the cryptocurrency, recepients will also receive a street or mountain bicycle to help “take advantage of the 162 miles of paved trails, the 37-mile Razorback Regional Greenway and the 322 miles of world-class mountain biking trails that has made outdoor enthusiasts flock to the area.”

NWA Council offers vaccines at J.B. Hunt

Alternatively, participants can choose cash instead of Bitcoin, and an annual membership to an arts or cultural institution instead of a bicycle.

Those interested in applying can visit https://findingnwa.com/incentive/ .

