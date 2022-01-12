ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Talladega, AL

2 injured after floor collapses at Alabama School for the Deaf and Blind

By Phil Pinarski
 23 hours ago

TALLADEGA, Ala. ( WIAT ) — A floor collapse at the Alabama School for the Deaf and Blind in Talladega left two employees injured Wednesday morning.

According to Talladega Fire and Rescue , crews were sent to the school just after 11:30 a.m. after receiving a call of a structural collapse. Two employees were doing work on the outside of the building when the second-floor lift fell through to the ground floor. First responders say the floor collapsed due to the weight of a lift being used.

The two people injured were not trapped in the wreckage and were transported to a local hospital. No students were injured in the incident, according to a spokesperson with the school.

No other information has been released at this time.

