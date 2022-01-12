ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Clyde Bellecourt, co-founder of the American Indian Movement, dies of cancer at 85

By Deepa Shivaram
ksmu.org
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleClyde Bellecourt, one of the most significant Native American leaders in the struggle for civil rights, died in Minneapolis on Tuesday night, his son Wolf confirmed to Minnesota Public Radio. Bellecourt was 85 and had been battling prostate cancer. Bellecourt, who was born and grew up on the White...

minnesota93.com

Minnesotans remember Native American civil rights leader Clyde Bellecourt

Minnesotans are remembering Clyde Bellecourt, a giant in Native Americans’ fight for civil rights, who died yesterday (Tues) at the age of 85 at his home in Minneapolis. Bellecourt told T-P-T in a 1990s interview that he saw himself as the diplomat among the founders of the American Indian Movement — but despite that…
