Fort Collins City Council notes: Council pursues U+2 leniency for Marshall Fire victims

Fort Collins may remove a barrier to housing assistance for families who lost homes in the Marshall Fire after a majority of Fort Collins City Council members supported the idea.

The support at Tuesday’s council work session wasn’t unanimous because the city’s tentative plan involves enforcement — or in this case, nonenforcement — of Fort Collins’ housing occupancy limits. The current plan, not yet formally approved by council, would mean that the city wouldn’t enforce occupancy limits against a household that is offering space to people impacted by the fire. Some city staff and council members also questioned whether a need exists for housing support 45 miles away from the burn area.

The work session also brought an update on Fort Collins’ Recovery Plan, which will guide about $20 million in pandemic relief spending, and a decision on remote work sessions going forward. Read on for updates in this week’s council notes, a semi-regular feature where I, city government reporter Jacy Marmaduke, condense lengthy city council meetings into a handy digest.

If you’re looking for more detail, check out my Twitter feed (@jacymarmaduke) , where I live-tweet most council meetings and work sessions.

► If you value Fort Collins government accountability reporting, help sustain it by purchasing a digital subscription to the Coloradoan .

Council members signal support for housing assistance plan

Council member Julie Pignataro brought up this idea at last week’s council meeting, inspired by a resident who encouraged the city to remove red tape for people who want to open their homes (think spare rooms, finished basements and garage apartments) to people impacted by the Marshall Fire. The fire destroyed almost 1,100 homes in Superior, Louisville and unincorporated Boulder County, about a 60- to 75-minute drive from Fort Collins.

Staff presented several options to council Tuesday , but they led with the fact that Boulder County hasn’t communicated any short-term housing needs with other counties and cities. Fort Collins emergency management director Jim Byrne said staff found that existing housing relief options and remaining housing in the communities seem to be meeting the current need.

Staff suggested that council launch a disaster relief host permit program if they still wanted to offer assistance. The program would let residents apply for temporary permits allowing one additional household to stay with them for up to one or two years. The free permit would be effective only for guests who lost housing in the Marshall Fire, and the city could add a host of requirements, such as a home inspection for habitability, adequate parking and discretion for households with a history of noise complaints.

More: Here's what you can expect from Fort Collins City Council in 2022

But several council members, including Mayor pro-tem Emily Francis and council members Pignataro, Shirley Peel and Tricia Canonico, were interested in an alternative method called prosecutorial discretion. This method wouldn’t require a permit program; rather, the city would simply not enforce its “U+2” occupancy limits in specific cases related to the Marshall Fire. U+2 enforcement is complaint-based, so if the city received a complaint about a household who could demonstrate their guests lost housing in the fire, they wouldn’t pursue a U+2 violation.

Council members Susan Gutowsky and Kelly Ohlson were concerned at the prospect of creating a loophole to U+2, which is a hot button issue for some constituents. U+2 restricts housing occupants to one family plus one unrelated person or three unrelated people, among other configurations .

Ohlson seemed more open to the idea after council members and staff assured him that the occupancy exception would be narrowly focused on the Marshall Fire fallout. Both said they didn’t see the need for the plan because Fort Collins is relatively far from the burn area, but Francis and Canonico countered that fire victims might have family in Fort Collins or might want to stay here while working remotely.

Council members showed interest in a longer-term permit program that could apply to all natural disasters. That would likely involve some kind of trigger to take effect, such as a disaster declaration.

Staff plan to draft a resolution for the prosecutorial discretion option, which council could review as soon as Jan. 18.

Council plans to make work sessions remote by default

Council decided six months ago to shift work sessions to a hybrid format, where the default format is in-person but council members can participate remotely. Work sessions rotate with council meetings each week and give council time to discuss policy in more detail and preview topics coming up at regular meetings. They don’t include public comment but have historically been held in person at City Hall.

Most council members have been attending work sessions virtually, though Peel and particularly Ohlson are known to show up in person. Staff reviewed the effort involved with each meeting format and found that the hybrid format is the most intensive, because staff still need to arrange for security, facility access and other set-up regardless of whether any council members attend the work session in person.

More: Here's what Fort Collins is (and isn't) planning to fund with its 2022 budget

Council members said they’d like to shift the default to remote work sessions because the virtual option has been working fairly well throughout the pandemic. They said they’d like to circle back in six months or a year.

Going forward, council members can still attend work sessions in person, but they'll need to give staff 24 hours' notice.

If you want to watch a work session remotely, find instructions at fcgov.com/cityclerk/agendas.php . Video recordings are posted on the same page the following day. Work sessions are every other Tuesday at 6 p.m.

Fort Collins Recovery Plan update

The recovery plan is Fort Collins’ long-term road map for recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic (while acknowledging the pandemic is definitely not over). It will guide the allocation of about $20.3 million in remaining American Rescue Plan Act funds. Staff is close to finishing the draft plan and will return to council Jan. 25 for a full review. They expect a council vote March 1.

The plan’s vision in a sentence: “Fort Collins residents and businesses are able to participate in a resilient, vibrant and inclusive future.” Its themes draw on months of collecting community input and include health; equity and community resilience; economic recovery; and environmental resilience. Community members’ top priorities for recovery were affordable housing, small business support and mental and behavioral health, followed by workforce development, economic rebuilding strategy and personal health and safety.

Allocation of the remaining ARPA funds will come in the 2023-24 budget, which we can expect to hear more about the coming months. Fort Collins Chief Financial Officer Travis Storin said ARPA funds will mostly pay for one-time budget items since the funding is one-time.

Council members were mostly complimentary of the plan preview, though Francis criticized it for being overly focused on existing city plans rather than transformative strategies.

The city is seeking community input on the draft plan. Visit ourcity.fcgov.com/ForFoCo for more information.

Editor's note: This story contains a correction. The initial story incorrectly stated information about in-person attendance of council work sessions. Going forward, council members can still attend work sessions in person with 24 hours' notice, but members of the public won't be able to attend in person.

Jacy Marmaduke covers government accountability for the Coloradoan. Follow her on Twitter @jacymarmaduke. Support her work and that of other Coloradoan journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today.

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: Fort Collins City Council notes: Council pursues U+2 leniency for Marshall Fire victims