3-time All MAC LB Troy Brown commits to Ole Miss football from transfer portal

By Nick Suss, Mississippi Clarion Ledger
 23 hours ago
OXFORD — The big transfer portal wins keep coming for Ole Miss football.

Former Central Michigan linebacker Troy Brown committed to the Rebels out of the transfer portal Wednesday. The senior was a first-team All-MAC honoree in 2019, 2020 and 2021. In 2021 he made 66 tackles, seven tackles for loss, one sack, six pass breakups and an interception.

Brown joins former TCU running back Zach Evans, former Louisville receiver Jordan Watkins and former Iowa State safety Isheem Young as Ole Miss' top portal commitments this winter.

In four years at Central Michigan, Brown made 215 tackles with five interceptions, 31.5 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks.

COACHING CANDIDATES:19 candidates for Ole Miss football to replace defensive coordinator D.J. Durkin

THE GENIUS APPRENTICE:Former players on new Ole Miss offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr.

Originally from Flint, Michigan, Brown will have one year of eligibility with the Rebels. Ole Miss has plenty of need for a linebacker. The Rebels lose inside linebackers Chance Campbell, Mark Robinson, Lakia Henry and MoMo Sanogo this offseason. Brown's talent as a pass rusher will also come in handy as defensive end Sam Williams heads to the NFL.

Contact Nick Suss at 601-408-2674 or nsuss@gannett.com. Follow @nicksuss on Twitter.

