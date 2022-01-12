ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Tim Rosaforte, “Golf’s Original Insider,” Dies After Battle With Alzheimer’s

By Bruce Berlet
Pro Golf Weekly
Pro Golf Weekly
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vSMyX_0dk12ie500
'On The Phone' with Tim Rosaforte was a constant presence on the Golf Channel. (TGC Screengrab)

Tim Rosaforte, the brilliant scribe from South Florida, who later worked for several national television networks, has died.

When I first became the golf writer for The Hartford Courant in the early 1970s, one of the first major national writers whom I got to know was Rosaforte.

He was as acknowledgeable and personable as they came. And I was fortunate to become good friends with him.

Tim had been battling Alzheimer’s Disease for several years. He passed away on Tuesday in Jupiter, Fla., at the age of 66, from complications of the insidious disease.

Rosaforte was a senior writer at Golf Digest and its sister publication Golf World for more than 20 years, and also worked at Sports Illustrated, Golf Channel and NBC before being forced to retire in 2019 because of Alzheimer’s.

Tim grew up in Mount Kisco, N.Y., and attended the University of Bridgeport for two years before transferring to the University of Rhode Island, where he played football and earned a degree in journalism in 1977. He began his career at the Tampa Times in 1977, earned more than 40 writing awards, including first place in all four non-daily categories of the Golf Writers Association of America writing contest.

Rosaforte covered 125 major championships and 17 Ryder Cups. He received the PGA of America’s Lifetime Achievement Award in Journalism, and the Memorial Tournament’s golf journalism award from host Jack Nicklaus.

The PGA also awarded him a lifetime membership – the first journalist to receive the honor. He was honored last year when the Honda Classic, which he covered for three decades near his home, named its media center after him. The tournament also announced the Tim Rosaforte Distinguished Writers’ Award to be presented annually, and he was the first recipient.

Rosaforte was survived by his wife, Genevieve, daughters Molly and Genna and three grandchildren.

RIP, Tim – one of the classiest and kindest people that I’ve ever met while covering sports for 52 years.

Comments / 0

Related
Awful Announcing

Longtime golf reporter and analyst Tim Rosaforte dies at 66

Longtime golf broadcaster and journalist Tim Rosaforte has died. He spent decades covering the game of golf, including a long run at Golf Channel from 2007 to his retirement in 2019, after he began suffering memory loss that was eventually diagnosed as Alzheimer’s. Rosaforte was remembered immediately and fondly by members of golf media and media in general.
GOLF
Tennis World Usa

Tiger Woods, conflict over son Charlie's future

According to an insider from OK! Magazine, Tiger Woods and Elin Nordegren have disagreed over what the future holds for Charlie who is 12 years old. "Tiger thinks it would be great for Charlie to have a destiny like his. Tiger isn't trying to be pushy, he's just proud of...
GOLF
thefocus.news

Who are Tim Rosaforte's wife and family? Veteran journalist passes away at 66

Golf journalist and writer Tim Rosaforte has passed away at the age of 66 following his battle with Alzheimer’s disease. The journalist and sportscaster was renowned as a golf ‘insider’ who took fans closer to the action. He is survived by his wife, Genevieve, and two daughters. We take a look at his career and family life in wake of the sad news.
GOLF
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jack Nicklaus
Golf Digest

Remembering Tim Rosaforte

Tim Rosaforte’s death at age 66 due to complications from Alzheimer’s Disease will reverberate throughout the golf world, where he was beloved by players, reporters and golf fans. As a senior writer at Golf Digest and sister publication Golf World for more than 20 years, Tim’s pioneering work and gentle spirit left a singular imprint on his colleagues. Below we’ve shared some reflections on one of the giants of our brand—and our game.
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Digest#Golf Channel#Golf World#The Hartford Courant#Sports Illustrated#Nbc#The Tampa Times#The Pga Of America#Pga#Honda
Golf.com

Remembering golf reporter Tim Rosaforte, who looked, acted and nailed the part

To borrow a joke from Tim’s old colleague, David Feherty, I feel sorry for his disease. Whatever diseases visited Tim Rosaforte, you know he did everything he could to destroy them. That was his nature. You can imagine him, unshaven and smelly, as a University of Rhode Island linebacker, in the ’70s, terrorizing whomever came his way.
GOLF
TheWrap

Tim Rosaforte, Veteran Golf Channel Reporter, Dies at 66

Tim Rosaforte, a longtime reporter and writer for Golf Channel, died on Tuesday. He was 66. Rosaforte passed away in Palm Beach, Florida, after brief battle with Alzheimer’s disease. Rosaforte retired in 2019. During his career as a golf journalist, he was at Sports Illustrated, Golf Digest and Golf...
PALM BEACH, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Sports
Popculture

Tiger Woods and Girlfriend Erica Herman Wear Matching Outfits on Vacation

Tiger Woods and his girlfriend Erica Herman are bringing in the new year with some style. The two were spotted at LAX on Sunday and were wearing matching outfits. Herman wore a white tie-dye sweatsuit which matches the shorts Woods was wearing. It's not clear if Woods was wearing a white tie-dye shirt as he had on a "Straight Outta Ice Bath" sweatshirt while wearing a white hat.
GOLF
Golf.com

What is Tiger Woods’ net worth? It would cover a lot of PNC Championship purses.

Let’s answer the question in the headline right away:. Tiger Woods’ net worth is a lot of money. More accurately, according to multiple sites that track this sort of thing, Woods’ net worth is estimated at around $800 million. But for most folks, when you start adding commas and zeroes, it’s hard to grasp what one “eight” and eight “zeroes” really mean, other than maybe “quite a bit.” So let’s have some fun and play a game that, while done before, maybe puts it all into better perspective.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Simon Biles recalls ‘crazy’ encounter with boyfriend Jonathan Owens before they met

Before gymnast Simon Biles and NFL player Jonathan Owens became a couple, the two had an unplanned encounter prior to a Houston Texans football game.On 9 January, Biles, 24, shares a series of photos on her Instagram story at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. In one photo, Biles is standing on the sidelines and smiling at the camera, while Owens, 26, is standing in the background.“Okay how CRAZY is this photo,” Biles wrote on her expired story, which has been screenshotted by the New York Post. “December 2019. Texans had me for home field advantage & I lead the team...
NFL
Pro Golf Weekly

Korda Sisters, Celebs Headline LPGA 2022 Season Opener

The newly-titled Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions will officially kick off the 2022 LPGA Tour season. Contested at Lake Nona Golf & Country Club in Orlando, Florida, the tournament will be headlined by world No. 1, and Olympic gold medalist, Nelly Korda, along with sister, and defending champion, Jessica Korda.
ORLANDO, FL
Hinton News

UTFO's Kangol Kid Dies After Battle With Cancer At 55

Kangol Kid, a member of the legendary hip-hop group UTFO, has died after a battle with colon cancer. He was 55.The family of Kangol Kid — whose real name is Shaun Shiller Fequiere — said in a statement that he died peacefully around 3 a.m. Saturday at a hospital in Manhasset, New York. He was diagnosed with cancer in February.Kid was known for often sporting the popular Kangol headwear and being a member of UTFO, which stands for Untouchable Force Organization. The four-member group was known for 1980s hits including "Roxanne, Roxanne" and "Ya Cold Wanna Be With Me."Along with his hip-hop success, Kid became recognized for his efforts against breast cancer through the Mama Luke Foundation. Following his diagnosis, he had spoken publicly about the need for regular screening. The post UTFO's Kangol Kid Dies After Battle With Cancer At 55 appeared first on The Hinton News.
CANCER
Sportico

Netflix Looks to Make Lightning Strike Twice with PGA Doc Series

The PGA Tour and Netflix are looking to draft on the success of the streaming service’s Formula 1: Drive to Survive, as production is underway on a new behind-the-scenes doc series that will focus on some of golf’s biggest young stars. Among the tour pros who’ve agreed to participate in the project are Justin Thomas, Xander Schauffele, Jordan Spieth, Tony Finau and Brooks Koepka, all of whom are currently ranked among the world’s top 20 players. In addition to the younger talent on display over the course of the untitled series, the production will be enhanced by the cooperation of the four...
NFL
Pro Golf Weekly

Pro Golf Weekly

645
Followers
424
Post
212K+
Views
ABOUT

Pro Golf Weekly is a digital golf publication and website. The magazine is published each Monday, while the website is updated around the clock with the latest analysis and happenings from the major professional golf tours, along with travel, equipment, gear, and more.

 http://progolfweekly.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy