Boone County Treasurer Tom Darrough announces resignation

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

The Boone County Treasurer has turned in his resignation after six and half years as treasurer.

Tom Darrough said in a letter that the job has been rewarding and challenging. He says the people working in the treasurer's office are like family.

Darrough will move on to a non-profit for his next job.

Darrough is leaving open his end date to help with the transition for the next treasurer who will be appointed by the governor.

