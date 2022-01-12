ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boone County, MO

Boone County Treasurer Tom Darrough announces resignation

By Karl Wehmhoener
 23 hours ago
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

The Boone County Treasurer has turned in his resignation after six and half years as treasurer.

Tom Darrough said in a letter that the job has been rewarding and challenging. He says the people working in the treasurer's office are like family.

Darrough will move on to a non-profit for his next job.

Darrough is leaving open his end date to help with the transition for the next treasurer who will be appointed by the governor.

