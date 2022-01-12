See the dates for Lil Durk’s 2022 Tour
Lil Durk has announced the dates for his 2022 tour. The approaching tour is centered around Durk’s forthcoming seventh studio album 7220.
The 7220 Tour will be making stops across 17 cities including Los Angeles, Houston, Atlanta, Miami, and New York. It kicks off on April 8 in Phoenix at Arizona Federal Theatre and concludes on May 2 in Durk’s hometown Chicago, at the United Center. Durk first teased his forthcoming album last November, but an official release date has not yet been announced.
A few weeks ago at a concert, Durk proposed to his longtime girlfriend, social media influencer India Royale . "I love you to death. You've been holding me down when I was going through a lot” the rapper declared on stage. “You've been the realest to me, Do you wanna be my wife?," Durk asked while kneeling. Ultimately, she said yes in front of concertgoers!
Tickets for The 7220 Tour go on sale January 14th at 10am local time via Live Nation here. Take a look at the upcoming shows.
Lil Durk 2022 North American Tour Dates:
April 8, 2022 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Federal Theatre
April 9, 2022 – Los Angeles, CA – YouTube Theatre
April 10, 2022 – San Diego, CA – House of Blues
April 13, 2022 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
April 15, 2022 – Houston, TX – Bayou Music Center
April 16, 2022 – New Orleans, LA – The Fillmore New Orleans
April 18, 2022 – Miami, FL – FPL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park
April 19, 2022 – Jacksonville, FL – Daily's Place
April 20, 2022 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy
April 21, 2021 – Raleigh, NC – Red Hat Amphitheater
April 23, 2022 – Bridgeport, CT – Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater
April 24, 2022 – New York, NY – Manhattan Center Hammerstein Ballroom
April 26, 2022 – Pittsburgh, PA – UPMC Event Center
April 27, 2022 – Cincinnati, OH – Andrew J Brady Music Center
April 29, 2022 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
April 30, 2022 – Indianapolis, IN – TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park
May 2, 2022 – Chicago, IL – United Center
