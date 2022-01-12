See the dates for Lil Durk’s 2022 Tour

Lil Durk has announced the dates for his 2022 tour. The approaching tour is centered around Durk’s forthcoming seventh studio album 7220.

The 7220 Tour will be making stops across 17 cities including Los Angeles, Houston, Atlanta, Miami, and New York. It kicks off on April 8 in Phoenix at Arizona Federal Theatre and concludes on May 2 in Durk’s hometown Chicago, at the United Center. Durk first teased his forthcoming album last November, but an official release date has not yet been announced.

A few weeks ago at a concert, Durk proposed to his longtime girlfriend, social media influencer India Royale . "I love you to death. You've been holding me down when I was going through a lot” the rapper declared on stage. “You've been the realest to me, Do you wanna be my wife?," Durk asked while kneeling. Ultimately, she said yes in front of concertgoers!

Tickets for The 7220 Tour go on sale January 14th at 10am local time via Live Nation here. Take a look at the upcoming shows.

Lil Durk 2022 North American Tour Dates:

April 8, 2022 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Federal Theatre

April 9, 2022 – Los Angeles, CA – YouTube Theatre

April 10, 2022 – San Diego, CA – House of Blues

April 13, 2022 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

April 15, 2022 – Houston, TX – Bayou Music Center

April 16, 2022 – New Orleans, LA – The Fillmore New Orleans

April 18, 2022 – Miami, FL – FPL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park

April 19, 2022 – Jacksonville, FL – Daily's Place

April 20, 2022 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy

April 21, 2021 – Raleigh, NC – Red Hat Amphitheater

April 23, 2022 – Bridgeport, CT – Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater

April 24, 2022 – New York, NY – Manhattan Center Hammerstein Ballroom

April 26, 2022 – Pittsburgh, PA – UPMC Event Center

April 27, 2022 – Cincinnati, OH – Andrew J Brady Music Center

April 29, 2022 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

April 30, 2022 – Indianapolis, IN – TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park

May 2, 2022 – Chicago, IL – United Center

