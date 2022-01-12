ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Just Fine at 51! Check Out Some Of Mary J. Blige’s Flyest Moments On Her Birthday

By admin
 23 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s one of our favorite Capricorns’ birthdays! Mary J. Blige turns 51 years young today and quite obviously decided aging simply...

Comments / 1

Vanessa Bryant Wishes Mary J. Blige a Happy Birthday With Throwback Video of Kobe

Vanessa Bryant celebrated Mary J. Blige‘s 51st birthday on Tuesday (Jan. 11) with a heartwarming video with her late husband, basketball legend Kobe Bryant. “Happy birthday MJB,” the model and philanthropist wrote alongside the video, which shows herself and the NBA legend singing along to Blige’s performance. According to Naomi Campbell, who commented on the post, the singalong took place at Diddy’s star-studded 50th birthday party in December 2019.
Mary J. Blige’s Signature Boot Style Has Solidified Her as a Forever Fashion Icon

At 50 years old, it’s safe to say Mary J. Blige is forever a fashion icon. The singer stepped out on the scene in the early ’90s with her debut record “What’s the 411?” Since then — and 13 studio albums and nine Grammy awards later — Blige is known as the “Queen of Hip Hop & Soul,” but even more importantly as the queen of boots. Plus, she knows how to make an entrance. Most recently, Blige showed off her standout style this month in Miami for the restaurant launch event of Sexy Fish. During the evening she performed hits, including...
Person
Mary J Blige
Person
Blige
Clive Davis Turned Down A Potential Mary J. Blige And Whitney Houston Duet

On Mary J. Blige’s 1999 album, Mary, one of the standout features was the late Aretha Franklin. A year prior, Franklin released  A Rose Is Still a Rose, the studio album with which she reclaimed her title as the Queen of Soul. Although she was back on top at the time, a recently unearthed story suggests she was a consolation prize after Blige was unable to recruit Whitney Houston for a duet. Following the Queen of Hip-Hop Soul’s 51st birthday on Tuesday (Jan. 11), Rated R&B published excerpts from a 2019 interview with Blige’s former manager, Kirk Burrowes, who revealed he originally intended...
Happy Birthday Misa Hylton! Here’s 11 Iconic Music Videos Styled By The Fashion Legend

You can’t mention Hip-Hop’s prime without mentioning her. Capricorns stand up! Your fellow zodiac sister, Misa Hylton, is celebrating another year around the sun, and this calls for celebration. There are stars in the sky and those that stay in front of the camera, but Hylton’s behind-the-scenes talent shined so bright that as she shaped the images of some of Hip Hop and R&B’s most prominent figures, it inevitably brought her to the forefront too.
#Birthdays#Dance Moves
Birthday Girl Blue Ivy's Most Hilarious Viral Moments (So Far)

We’ve gathered here today to celebrate cultural icon Blue Ivy Carter who turns TEN today as the greatest (and richest) celebrity kiddo alive. Blessed with iconic genes, she refuses let us breathe while building her budding empire, training her mother’s dance squad and shifting the culture with her every power move.
Mariah Carey expecting twins

Image Credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage.comMariah Carey is pregnant with twins, according to People Magazine. Nick Cannon confirmed the news on his radio show Thursday morning, revealing that the couple hadn’t intended on revealing the news until they met President Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama during Sunday’s “Christmas in Washington 2010” concert. “They, ironically enough, questioned my wife about, you know, ‘So, what are you having, are you having twins?’ ” Cannon said on his Rollin’ With Nick Cannon radio show. “And at this point she hadn’t told anybody anything because doctors advised us to keep it to ourselves until we get further along … And because of the excitement, because of the emotion, she was overwhelmed [and] she shared with the President and First Lady that we are having twins.”
Tina Turner’s Children: Meet Her 4 Kids, Including Her Late Son Craig

The ‘Queen of Rock n’ Roll’ is the mother of four boys, two adopted and two biological. Find out more about all four of Tina Turner’s her sons here!. Tina Turner is one of the most influential voices in rock and pop music. Tina’s career has lasted over 60 years. After she initially got recognition in the 1960’s, she embarked on a solo career in the late 70s, and her songs (like “What’s Love Got To Do With It” and “Proud Mary”) have become classics, celebrated across generations. The now 82-year-old singer’s life has been well-documented, including her allegedly abusive relationship with Ike Turner, whom she also performed with. She had one son when she was just 18, and another during her relationship with Ike. While married to Ike, she also adopted his two sons from past relationships and cared for them even after the split. In 1986, she started a relationship with German music executive Erwin Bach, and the two tied the knot over 20 years after meeting in July 2013. Her four sons’ father Ike died in 2007 at age 76. Find out more about all four of Tina Turner’s kids here.
Beyoncé Teams Up With Her 3 Kids to Create Theme Song for Tina Knowles' New Show

Watch: Beyonce Posts Rare PDA Photos From Jay-Z's B-Day Move over, The Proud Family. There's a new show featuring Beyoncé's vocals in its theme song. Queen Bey's mom, Tina Knowles, announced on Dec. 21 that she will be at the helm of a new Facebook Watch show called Talks With Mama Tina. As if that news isn't thrilling enough, the matriarch also revealed that the show's theme song features the voice of not only her Grammy-winning daughter, but that Beyoncé's kids, Blue Ivy, 9, and 4-year-old twins, Sir and Rumi, also lent their little vocals for the track.
Kash Doll Gives Birth to Baby Boy / Shares Name & First Look

Congratulations are in order for rapper Kash Doll!. Because the rapper has given birth to a bouncing baby boy. Taking to social media, the femcee (who has also added actress to her list of hustles in recent times), announced the arrival of her first child – Kashton Prophet Richardson.
Ja Rule's Son Goes Viral For Looking Like An Exact Replica Of His Dad

There hasn't been much popping off this holiday season on the music and entertainment news cycle, so it makes sense that a two-year-old photo of Ja Rule and his son, Jeffrey Atkins Jr., is going viral on social media. The photo, taken from Jeffrey's high school graduation in 2019, shows the young man standing next to his mother and father and fans are circulating the image, noting how much Jeffrey looks like his dad.
