Justice Shirley Troutman confirmed as second Black woman to serve on NY's highest court

Justice Shirley Troutman will be the next justice on the New York State Court of Appeals, making her the second Black woman to serve on the state’s highest court.

On Wednesday, the Senate voted to confirm Troutman, a longtime western New York resident, to fill a vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Eugene Fahey.

Her appointment marked Gov. Kathy Hochul’s first nomination to the court, and it came as many within, and outside, of the legal community bemoaned the lack of diversity among those on the bench.

Shelia Abdus-Salaam, who died in 2017, was the first Black woman appointed to the state Court of Appeals.

When announcing Troutman’s nomination for the role, Gov. Hochul’s office noted that the choice is part of the Democratic governor’s effort to “elevate leaders who represent the diversity and breadth of the Empire State.”

Echoing those sentiments, Troutman called herself a champion of the idea that “our justice system cannot achieve just results unless it is truly diverse at every level.”

Troutman is co-chair of the Franklin H. Williams Judicial Commission, which seeks “to promote a judiciary and workforce that reflect the rich diversity of New York State,” the court system’s website said.

She began her career on the bench when she was elected to be a judge on the Buffalo City Court in 1994, the governor's office said. She received a law degree from Albany Law School, as well as her undergraduate degree from the State University at Buffalo.

Troutman currently serves as an associate justice within the state Supreme Court's Fourth Judicial Department and teaches at Buffalo State and SUNY Buffalo Law School.

But even with the noteworthy appointment, racial diversity on the bench has a long way to go, advocates say.

Diversity among New York judges

In New York, 78% of state-paid judges identified as white, while 3% identified as Asian American, and 14% noted that they were Black, according to a self-reported statewide judicial demographics report.

Nearly 10% of judges said they identified as Hispanic or Latino, while 76% said they were neither. And around 15% said they preferred not to answer or left the response blank.

Black and Latino people each makeup around 20% of the state’s population, while people of Asian descent make up 9% of the population, according to Census data.

Moreover, a review of the New York State court system’s response to issues of institutional racism pointed out a lack of diversity in the judiciary and an overburdened court system that had a dehumanizing effect on litigants, particularly for those of color.

"The sad picture that emerges is, in effect, a second-class system of justice for people of color in New York State," the review read.

While praising the nomination, Sen. Alessandra Biaggi, D-Bronx, and others pushed for greater diversity in legal backgrounds.

“The absence of public defenders and civil rights attorneys hinders New York’s highest court from protecting and advancing the rights of criminal defendants and leads to only a narrow application of the Court’s full power,” she said in a statement.

Tiffany Cusaac-Smith covers race and justice for the USA TODAY Network of New York. Click here for her latest stories. Follow her on Twitter @T_Cusaac .

This article originally appeared on New York State Team: Justice Shirley Troutman confirmed as second Black woman to serve on NY's highest court