JPMorgan Chase threatens to not pay its unvaccinated employees

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 1 day ago
NEW YORK — Jamie Dimon, the chief executive of JPMorgan Chase, has threatened to not pay any New York-based employees who refuse to get vaccinated.

In an interview on CNBC, Dimon said, “In our main headquarters building, we have a vax mandate … so to go to the office, you have to be vaxxed and, you know, if you aren’t going to get vaxxed, you won’t be able to work in that office. We’re not going to pay you to not work in the office.”

Dimon has previously argued that remote work doesn’t work in the long term for young people, in particular, who need daily mentorship, CBS News reported.

Dimon specified in the interview that there was no blanket policy for vaccinations for the company because there are different laws in different parts of the country, but that anyone who could be working in their New York office needed to get the COVID-19 vaccine and be ready to work in person.

Dimon’s remarks come after Citigroup announced Monday that workers must be vaccinated by the end of this week or risk losing their jobs, CBS News reported.

