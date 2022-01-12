ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hernando County, FL

Rescuers find dog with zip tie around neck causing head to swell

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 1 day ago

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. — Investigators in Florida are searching for the person who tied a zip tie around a dog’s head so tightly that the animal’s head swelled.

The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office posted pictures of the dog to Facebook, asking the public for help tracking down the dog’s owner. Pictures posted by deputies show the zip tie around the dog’s neck and the extreme swelling as a result.

According to deputies, it took three days for officers to find and catch the animal to remove the zip tie. Since being treated, the swelling has gone down, WLFA reported.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42nkHJ_0dk0y03Y00
Dog found with zip tie around neck Deputies were able to remove the zip tie, and the swelling improved. (Hernando County Sheriff's Office)

Deputies described the dog as a male pit/cur mix and are asking anyone who might have information about the dog’s owner to call them at 352-754-6830.

The dog is currently staying with Hernando County Animal Services.

