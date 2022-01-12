Kenneth G Kelley

(CNN) — The Supreme Court has blocked President Joe Biden's vaccine or testing requirement aimed at large businesses, but allowed a vaccine mandate for certain health care workers to go into effect nationwide.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Stewart Rhodes, the founder and leader of the far-right Oath Keepers militia group, has been arrested and charged with seditious conspiracy in the attack on the U.S. Capitol, authorities said Thursday. Ten other people also were charged with seditious conspiracy in connection with the attack on...
Prince Andrew, the Duke of York, has lost his military titles and royal patronages just one day after his attempt to have a lawsuit dismissed from alleged Jeffrey Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre was denied. Buckingham Palace announced Thursday that Andrew's titles and patronages have been returned to his mother, Queen...
WASHINGTON (AP) — All but acknowledging defeat, President Joe Biden said Thursday he’s “not sure” his elections and voting rights legislation can pass Congress this year. He spoke at the Capitol after a key fellow Democrat, Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona, dramatically announced her refusal to go along with changing Senate rules to muscle past a Republican filibuster blockade.
BOSTON (AP) — Navient, a major student loan servicing company, has settled allegations of deceptive lending practices for $1.85 billion, officials said Thursday in announcing a settlement that would cancel student loans of tens of thousands of borrowers. The settlement includes $1.7 billion in debt cancellation and $95 million...
The Republican National Committee is preparing to change its rules at upcoming party meetings to ban future Republican presidential nominees from participating in debates sponsored by the Commission on Presidential Debates. RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel sent a letter Thursday to the co-chairs of the debate commission alleging that the committee...
(CNN) — Rep. Liz Cheney, the vice chairwoman of the House select committee investigating the January 6 insurrection, on Wednesday did not rule out the possibility of subpoenaing Kevin McCarthy for information the panel is seeking, suggesting the House's top Republican is attempting to "cover up" what occurred that day.
A judge in the United States on Wednesday rejected Prince Andrew's bid to dismiss a federal lawsuit brought by a woman who alleged that he sexually abused her when she was 17 years old. U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan for the Southern District of New York ruled that it was...
Comments / 0