3 Check out the web-story and YouTube highlights below!. What a game; these Nets vs Bulls highlights show why the Nets have the best road record in the NBA. Kyrie Irving is an essential piece of the puzzle for this Nets team. Even though he started cold, the Nets just look like a smooth-running machine when he’s on the court and you can feel the magic. Chicago put up a great fight and looked sharp in the 1st half, but the Nets tapped into a defensive reserve and James Harden went on an MVP-level burst of scoring and passing.

NBA ・ 18 HOURS AGO