Mesa, AZ

Councilmember Freeman Appointed to NLC Public Safety Committee

Mesa, Arizona
Mesa, Arizona
The National League of Cities (NLC) appoints District 1 Councilmember Mark Freeman to its Public Safety and Crime Prevention (PSCP) Federal Advocacy Committee for 2022, his fourth term on the committee. NLC President Mayor Vince Williams of Union City, Georgia, announced Councilmember Freeman’s and other Mesa appointments this January.

The PSCP Committee has the lead responsibility for developing NLC federal policy positions on issues involving crime prevention, corrections, substance abuse, municipal fire policy, juvenile justice, disaster preparedness and relief, homeland security, domestic terrorism, court systems and gun control.

“I am happy to continue to represent Mesa on the PSCP committee,” said Councilmember Freeman. “With my background as a paramedic and firefighter, public safety is obviously at the top of my priority list. This is a great way to make sure that policies and guidelines regarding public safety throughout the country will continue to keep our citizens safe.”

NLC's Federal Advocacy Committee members include local elected officials and city staff from NLC member cities and towns across the country who are committed to discussing and influencing federal policy that has a direct and profound impact on local government operations.

The National League of Cities is the nation’s largest and most prestigious organization devoted to strengthening and promoting cities as centers of opportunity, leadership and governance. NLC is a resource and advocate for 19,000 cities, town and villages, representing more than 218 million Americans. The City of Mesa joined NLC in 1966.

