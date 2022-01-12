The Perfect One-Watch Collection

Unlike ready-to-wear, jewelry, and shoes, bag trends tend to be a bit more transient. (Jacquemus’s SS18 mini bag was everywhere until it wasn’t, pillow bags nearly defined 2019, and 2020’s extreme logomania eventually gave way to restraint.) Of course, there are myriad classic exceptions to the rule, like Chanel's iconic 11.12 Bag, Christian Dior's Lady Dior Bag, or the ever-popular Birkin. But 2022’s biggest bag trends toe the line between of-the-moment and timelessly archival, Libby Page, Net-a-Porter’s senior market editor, says. “Heritage brands continue to perform well,” she says, “with customers shifting to more luxury-focused shopping over the past two years or so.”
Comments / 0