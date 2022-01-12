A Portrait of Tradition

Chie Fueki belongs to a very small group of artists whose work is informed by three radically different cultures: Japan, Brazil, and the United States. This is because she was born in Yokohama, Japan, was raised in São Paulo, Brazil, and immigrated to the US, where she earned her BFA at the Ringling College of Art & Design in Sarasota, Florida, and her MFA at Yale University. Without knowing much else about her, it seems to me that she has lived in four distinct locales and is able to speak three languages. The reason I mention Fueki’s background is because, since her solo first exhibition in 2002, she has been quietly creating a singular body of mind-bending work that has never fit into the New York art world, which is governed by a whole host of unspoken conventions, such as the legacy of minimalism and the distrust of craft and ornament.

