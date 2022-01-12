A Portrait of Tradition

Kate Hulin of Charlotte, North Carolina, always admired portraits of children when visiting others’ homes. Even in her husband’s family, there were large childhood portraits of him and his siblings drawn by a talented relative. “As my own three children were growing up, there were neither the funds nor the thought...
The virtual gallery of artist Morgan Gray reveals a dynamic showcase of immediately recognizable portraits, from one-name megastars like Beyoncé, Twiggy and Cher to art world icons Frida Kahlo and Vincent van Gogh and music legends Jimi Hendrix and Whitney Houston. Yet it’s been a restless exploration of the...
When Judith Joy Ross was asked what she hoped to achieve with her photographs of people, she said simply, “To know something about somebody.” It’s an uncommonly modest goal, but one that helps to explain the quiet, probing power of her work. The portraits that Ross has been making and exhibiting since the nineteen-eighties, nearly all of men, women, and children whom she’s encountering for the first time out in the world, are the result of looking closely and deeply, as if each moment that she captures matters. Ross’s attention is unwavering, and when her subjects return it there’s a flash of recognition between them. Her work isn’t merely a record of everyday life. It’s about the longing to connect and the pleasure of being truly seen.
Chie Fueki belongs to a very small group of artists whose work is informed by three radically different cultures: Japan, Brazil, and the United States. This is because she was born in Yokohama, Japan, was raised in São Paulo, Brazil, and immigrated to the US, where she earned her BFA at the Ringling College of Art & Design in Sarasota, Florida, and her MFA at Yale University. Without knowing much else about her, it seems to me that she has lived in four distinct locales and is able to speak three languages. The reason I mention Fueki’s background is because, since her solo first exhibition in 2002, she has been quietly creating a singular body of mind-bending work that has never fit into the New York art world, which is governed by a whole host of unspoken conventions, such as the legacy of minimalism and the distrust of craft and ornament.
LOS ANGELES — Hans Holbein the Younger is well known for his portraits of Henry VIII and some of his wives and potential wives, such as Catherine of Denmark, whose haunting likeness hangs near “The Ambassadors” (1533) in the National Gallery in London. One of the king’s advisors, Thomas Cromwell, can be seen in a seated portrait from the Frick Collection at the Holbein exhibition at the Getty Center. (Cromwell may be familiar to visitors from the BBC series Wolf Hall, based on Hillary Mantel’s historical novels.) Official portraits by the German-born, Swiss artist-turned-painter to the English king have shaped how we imagine the silhouettes, poses, and textures of life at the Tudor court.
Joan Copeland passed away on January 4, 2022, just six months shy of her 100th birthday. Only longtime daytime fans are likely to remember Joan Copeland. But if you do, your recollections are sure to be vivid. She was the kind of actress who made an impression. The sister of...
The singer and actress was noted for her performances in London’s West End and Broadway in New York City during a career that spanned decades. Sally Ann Howes, who starred as Truly Scrumptious in the 1968 musical film Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, has died aged 91. Her son, artist...
This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. 9 January is a special day for the Royal Family, as the Duchess of Cambridge celebrates her 40th birthday. Kensington Palace has marked the occasion with the release of three glamorous new portraits of Kate, unveiled on the eve of the significant milestone.
It's mind-boggling to think about all the loss of life this past year and 1/2 due to COVID. More than 850 people died in less than two years. So much has happened nationally as America attempted to get back to normalcy. Closing out 2021 we wanted to remember the memories of celebs that passed this year. For a complete listing click here.
Following a battle with COVID-19, Houston rapper and producer D-Bando has succumbed to the disease. According to The Box Houston, D-Bando passed away on Wednesday (January 5), due to complications from the sickness. Numerous artists from Texas offered their condolences in the wake of D-Bando’s passing including Slim Thug’s official...
Reba McEntire has owned homes across the United States, from Tennessee to California. However, she sold her mansion in Beverly Hills for a reported $22 million in 2015, and sold her waterfront manor house in Nashville for $5 million in 2017. The country music singer has kept her home largely...
The opera world has been shocked by the death, aged 71, of the outstanding American mezzo and soprano. The late Peter Hall, her ex-husband, spoke in his memoirs of her ‘blazing integrity’. Other rushed today to praise her many qualities. Placido Domingo writes: ‘Saddened to learn the passing...
Candice Murley, who entertained the world of TikTok with her dancing and cooking videos, has died. She was 36. According to an obituary posted by a funeral home in Murley's hometown of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, Murley died at her home on Jan. 2. While Murley's cause of death has...
Opera singer Maria Ewing’s daughter Rebecca Hall and actor Dan Stevens are among those to pay tribute after her death, aged 71.The star of mesmerising performances of Carmen and Salome, Ewing was described by one critic as a “theatreviech” (“theatre beast”). She died on Sunday 9 January at her home in Detroit. “She was an extraordinarily gifted artist who by the sheer force of her talent and will catapulted herself to the most rarefied heights of the international opera world,” her family said in a statement.The youngest of four daughters, Ewing was born to a Dutch mother and an...
Huge homes on the real estate market tend to hide more than a few surprises within their walls. Crazy things like hidden tube slides, strange artwork or even stripper poles. And no, we’re not talking about a small puppy kennel or a cute little dog run for your chihuahua named Crumbles — we’re talking a huge, PetSmart-looking facility, something that this massive estate on the market in Wentzville, Missouri has.
The Canadian film-maker Jean-Marc Vallée, who has died aged 58, apparently of a heart attack, handled serious subjects with bounce and briskness, earning prizes and respect in the process. His film Dallas Buyers Club (2013), starring Matthew McConaughey as a rodeo rider who illegally imports retroviral drugs for himself and his fellow Aids patients in the mid-1980s, was directed with great clarity. McConaughey and his co-star Jared Leto, who played an HIV-positive transgender woman, won Oscars. Moments in the film that might have been heightened or underlined – such as a sexual encounter that qualifies as carefree only because both participants have already contracted Aids, or a fantasy scene in a room full of butterflies – were instead folded nonchalantly into the mix.
The legendary Scottish singer Lulu has had a career that’s spanned six decades and is still, as she says, “smashing it onstage.” But she is most associated with a song and a film that she made when she was a teenager: the 1967 Sidney Poitier-starring classic “To Sir, With Love.” The film depicted Poitier as a British Guyanese teacher at a tough East London school and the ensuing racial issues, and featured Lulu not just as a student in his class but also singing the title song to him in a pivotal scene at the end.
Though just 18 at the...
To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter.
The Headlines
THE ART OF POLITICS. Today is the one-year anniversary of the January 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. In the Washington Post, Peggy McGlone looks at how the National Museum of American History in Washington, D.C., has worked to preserve artifacts like protest signs from that infamous day. “It will help future generations understand how fragile democracy is, and certainly was that day,” the museum’s director, Anthea Hartig, told the paper. Meanwhile, Italy is sending a fragment it owns of the Parthenon to Greece as part of a four-year exchange, which could keep the heat on Britain to return its Parthenon marbles,...
In times of crisis or whenever we pray, the same picture of Jesus Christ comes into our mind that we have seen everywhere. But maybe that picture could be wrong. Because recently, archaeologists have found 1500 years old painting of Jesus Christ, which is very different from our thinking.
Sir Michael Caine is looking to clear house before a big move.
You might hold a garage sale if you found yourself in his position, but the 88-year-old movie star is instead teaming up with Bonhams to auction off mementos from his decades-long film career this March. Although not all of the lots have been unveiled, some of the items scheduled to go up for bid include pieces from his art collection, two pairs of the actor’s glasses and a gold Rolex.
It’s hard to think of many actors who have had as long and as varied of a career as Caine....
Comments / 0