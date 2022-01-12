PlayStation 4 to remain in production following PS5 availability woes

The fourth PS5 restock of the week took place very early this morning, as Target made the console available to those who either stay up very late on the west coast or get up very early on the east coast. Those consoles are now sold out, but that does not mean you've missed out on a chance to get in on a PS5 restock this week. Sony's PlayStation Direct service has emailed restock invites for an event at 2 p.m. ET (11 a.m. PT). Historically, if there are consoles available after everyone invited today has made their purchases the stock is made available to the public at 5 p.m. ET (2 p.m. PT).

VIDEO GAMES ・ 8 DAYS AGO