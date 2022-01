The Eisenhower Tigers boys basketball team hosted the Arkansas City Bulldogs on Friday, Jan. 7, winning 49-38.The win was powered by an 18-1 scoring run in the first quarter. Though Arkansas City matched or exceeded Eisenhower’s offensive production in the subsequent three quarters, they were never able to climb out of their initial hole.Cade Friend led the Tigers’ offense, with 18 points, and went 4-for-8 from beyond the three-point line. Logan Libel, who finished with 13 ...

SEDGWICK, KS ・ 15 HOURS AGO