After opening its own jeans production facility in Germany last year, European fashion retail chain C&A announced it will cut ties with longstanding denim brand partner Mustang. Currently, Mustang products are offered in the women’s, men’s and boys’ departments in 503 C&A stores throughout Europe and online. By August, Mustang will exit 303 C&A stores, and will finalize its termination by next year. The move comes after what C&A considers a successful four-year partnership, with Mustang helping the retailer attract new customers and increase sales. “With Mustang, C&A has achieved the goal of appealing to new target groups and strengthening the jeans...

APPAREL ・ 1 HOUR AGO