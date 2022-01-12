ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clyde Bellecourt, co-founder of the American Indian Movement, dies of cancer at 85

By Deepa Shivaram
KPBS
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleClyde Bellecourt, one of the most significant Native American leaders in the struggle for civil rights, died in Minneapolis on Tuesday night, his son Wolf confirmed to Minnesota Public Radio. Bellecourt was 85 and had been battling prostate cancer. Bellecourt, who was born and grew up on the White...

