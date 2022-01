Emergency and disaster management briefing for January 10, 2022: A large chunk of ice that broke off left 34 people floating more than a mile from shore in the waters of Green Bay, Wisconsin; thousands of residents remain without power nearly two weeks after a winter storm in California; two LAPD officers are being credited with saving the life of a pilot who crashed onto train tracks; a landslide blocked a single access point for 24 families in Kauai and left a historic bridge severely damaged; a faulty space heater is allegedly the cause of the New York fire that killed 19 people; at least 10 people are dead and more are missing after a wall of rock smashed into boats on a lake in Brazil; the FAA has a list of 50 airports that will receive a buffer zone ahead of the January 19 rollout of 5G; and packaged salads are recalled due to potential listeria monocytogenes contamination.

