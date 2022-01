CORINTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Governor Greg Abbott sounded the alarm once again Tuesday, Jan. 11 about human trafficking. “We must stand unified against human trafficking in Texas and work to end the exploitation of women and children in our state,” he said. His remarks came during the Denton County Mayors Crime Prevention luncheon. Governor Abbott said last year, the legislature passed and he signed multiple laws cracking down on human trafficking and the deadly drug fentanyl. “This is deadly and it is dangerous and we in the law enforcement community and you as leaders of your own communities must take a stand against it,”...

DENTON COUNTY, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO