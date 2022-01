(Yicai Global) Jan. 12 -- Foreign ministers from four Gulf states of Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Oman and Bahrain and the secretary-general of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) arrived in Beijing on Monday for a five-day visit. Described by some sources as “historically unprecedented”, analysts have interpreted the delegation as a “positive push” to negotiations over the China-GCC Free Trade Agreement (FTA), a proposed deal where talks started as early as 2004 but have failed to make serious progress. The visit is just one of many across what has been a flurry of diplomatic activity from China in the first 10 days of 2022.

