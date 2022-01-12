ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Asghar Badshah death: Qaisar Shah admits kidnap and manslaughter

By Long Reads
BBC
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA man who admitted kidnapping and killing a bus driver whose body was found hidden in a former bank will be sentenced in February. Asghar Badshah, 39, from Bradford, was abducted on 30 November 2019 and his body was...

www.bbc.co.uk

Comments / 0

Telegraph

Star Hobson's murderer laughs in court as she is handed life sentence

The killer of abused toddler Star Hobson laughed in the dock as she was sentenced to life in prison on Wednesday after a judge said her behaviour had been "cruel and callous". Star was murdered by her mother’s girlfriend, Savannah Brockhill, in September last year following months of physical abuse throughout lockdown. Despite relatives reporting their concerns to Bradford Council’s social services, the authorities failed to act.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

‘Pure evil’ murderer of toddler Star Hobson is jailed for life

The “pure evil” woman who murdered 16-month-old Star Hobson has been told she must serve a minimum of 25 years in prison.Bouncer and security guard Savannah Brockhill 28, was jailed for life at Bradford Crown Court alongside Star’s mother, Frankie Smith 20, who was handed an eight-year sentence for causing or allowing her daughter’s death.The killing of Star and details of how she was subjected to months of assaults and psychological harm have caused an outcry, especially as the trial came so soon after the case of murdered Solihull six-year-old Arthur Labinjo-Hughes.Star’s great-grandfather, David Fawcett, has led the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Father admits dog attack death charge over killing of 12-day-old baby

A father whose 12-day-old baby was killed by the family pet has admitted to being in charge of a dangerously out-of-control dog.Elon Jase Ellis-Joynes was mauled to death by the Chow Chow cross at his home in Doncaster in September 2020.Dad Stephen Joynes, 36, admitted the offence under the Dangerous Dogs Act during a hearing at Sheffield Crown Court on Thursday.Mother Abigail Ellis, 28, has denied the same charge and will appear at court again on 11 February when prosecutors will make a further decision on the case. A trial is provisionally set for July.The couple were both released on...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Telegraph

Prisoner kicked custody officer so hard he killed her, court hears

A convicted criminal has admitted killing a prison security officer by kicking her in the head as she was escorting him from his cell following a court appearance. Humphrey Burke, 28, who was described as “unpredictable and dangerous”, left Lorraine Barwell, 54, with catastrophic brain injuries when he attacked her at Blackfriars Crown Court in 2015.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Father-of-one ‘mocked’ by attackers as he lay dying, murder trial told

A group of men who are alleged to have fatally stabbed and robbed a father-of-one “mocked” and “ridiculed” him as he lay dying, a court has been told.Ryan O’Connor, 26, from Alway, Newport died from stab wounds minutes after being attacked on Aberthaw roundabout at around 9pm on Thursday June 10.Lewis Aquilina, 20, Elliott Fiteni, 20, Kyle Rasis, 18, Ethan Strickland, 19, and Joseph Jeremy, 17, all from Cardiff are accused of Mr O’Connor’s murder, manslaughter and robbery.Michael Brady QC, prosecuting, told a trial at Newport Crown Court that Mr O’Connor’s death was a “murder that arose out...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Pc jailed for attacking members of the public ‘found dead at home’

A police officer jailed after being caught on camera assaulting members of the public has been found dead.Declan Jones was reported to have been discovered at an address in Bromsgrove, Worcestershire on Tuesday.It is believed he had recently been released from prison, having been jailed for assaulting two people – including a 15-year-old boy – on consecutive days during the first coronavirus lockdown in England.A West Mercia Police spokesman said: “On December 28, officers were called to an address in Bromsgrove following reports of concern for the welfare of a man in his 30s.“Sadly, the man was pronounced dead...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Mother admits killing daughter, 7, by conning doctors into treating fake illness: ‘Painful tests and procedures resulting in death”

A mother in Colorado charged with murder after pretending for years that her daughter was terminally ill has pleaded guilty to lesser charges in the 7-year-old’s death.Kelly Turner, 43, entered the plea on Monday in connection with the 2017 death of her daughter, Olivia Gant, who prosecutors say was subjected to unnecessary and life-threatening procedures as a result of her mother’s lies. She died in hospice.Ms Turner wept as she pleaded guilty to child abuse that negligently caused her daughter’s death, the Denver Post reported – in addition to two theft charges. She is next due in court on...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Porthcawl one-punch killer Christopher George jailed

A "morally despicable" killer who ended a man's life with one punch has been sentenced to five years in prison. Christopher George, of Heol-Y-Berllan, Pyle, Bridgend county, was found guilty of manslaughter by a jury last month. He left Carl Chinnock, 50, with a serious head injury in Porthcawl's Salt...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

David Fuller: Killer who abused mortuary bodies will die in jail

A double murderer who sexually abused more than 100 female corpses will never be released from prison. David Fuller, 67, killed Wendy Knell and Caroline Pierce in two separate attacks in Tunbridge Wells in 1987. He also abused corpses, including children, in two Kent morgues over 12 years while working...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Gary Walker: Ex-police officer's 2004 murder conviction overturned

A former police officer who spent 17 years in prison for the 2003 killing of his pregnant partner has had his case thrown out during a retrial. Gary Walker, now 57, was sentenced to life imprisonment in 2004 for murdering Audra Bancroft in Burton-upon-Trent. Following a review of his case...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Star Hobson murder: Father Jordan Hobson 'will never recover'

The father of Star Hobson has said he will never recover from the murder of his "precious daughter". Jordan Hobson was one of five people to make a referral to social services before the 16-month-old's death from "catastrophic" injuries in 2020. Mr Hobson split from Star's mother Frankie Smith before...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Man appears in court charged with murders of mother and three children

A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of a mother, her two children and a friend at a sleepover last year. Damien Bendall, 31, allegedly raped and murdered 11-year-old Lacey Bennett. He is also accused of killing her 13-year-old brother, John Paul, their mother, Terri Harris, 35, and Lacey’s friend Connie Gent, 11. The children were reportedly having a sleepover on the night of the attack, thought to be on 19 September last year. Connie and Lacey had set up a sweet stall to raise money for charity just hours before they were killed. The bodies of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Pair charged with murdering baby on Christmas Day

A man and a woman have been charged with the murdering a 10-month-old baby on Christmas Day last year. Paramedics were called to reports of an unresponsive infant at a house in Old Whittington, a suburb of Chesterfield, Derbyshire, on 25 December 2020.The child, Finley Boden, was rushed to hospital but efforts to save him failed and he was pronounced dead.Stephen Boden, 29, and Shannon Marsden, 21, of no fixed abode, have been charged with murder and two counts of neglect. They appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court on Friday and will appear at Derby Crown Court on 4 January.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Jack Barry: Knifeman, 18, jailed for former friend's murder

An 18-year-old convicted of murdering a former friend has been jailed for at least 18 years. Jack Barry, 19, was found injured on West Road, Hamstead, Birmingham, on 7 March and died at the scene. Cameron Cheshire, of West Road, Great Barr, Sandwell, was last week found guilty of murder...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Jordan Monaghan: Man jailed for murdering his children and partner

A murderer who smothered his own baby daughter and his toddler son before going on to poison a new partner has been jailed for a minimum of 40 years. Jordan Monaghan killed 24-day-old Ruby at their Blackburn home in January 2013. Eight months later, he smothered 21-month-old Logan at a swimming pool.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Bolton mum fatally drugged daughters over care fears

A mother who fatally drugged her two daughters before killing herself feared they would be put into care if she left them behind, an inquest heard. Tiffany Stevens, 27, gave lethal substances to 18-month-old Darcey Stevens and three-year-old Casey-Lea Taylor at their home in 2019. Bolton Coroner's Court heard she...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Teenager charged with murdering couple found dead on Boxing Day

A 19-year-old man has appeared in court charged with murdering an elderly couple found dead in their home on Boxing Day.The bodies of Denis and Mary Fell, both 73, were discovered at their address in Raeburn Rigg, Livingston West Lothian at around 11.40pm on Sunday.Tobyn Salvatore, also known as Jay Fell, appeared at Livingston Sheriff Court on Wednesday to face two charges of murder.The teenager, who lives locally, made no plea.He was remanded in custody for further examination and is due to make another appearance in court within the next eight days.A police cordon was put in place around a property in Livingston and forensic staff were pictured at the scene in the days following the deaths.Detective Chief Inspector Kevin Houliston from Police Scotland said the force’s thoughts are with the family and friends of Mr and Mrs Fell, and those who have been impacted by their deaths.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Arthur Labinjo-Hughes: Sentences of stepmother and father referred for being too lenient

Jail sentences handed to the father and stepmother of Arthur Labinjo-Hughes for killing the six-year-old have been referred to the Court of Appeal for being too lenient, attorney-general Suella Braverman has announced.Arthur was starved, poisoned, beaten, abused and murdered by his stepmother, 32-year-old Emma Tustin, who was jailed earlier this month for life with a minimum term of 29 years.His father, Thomas Hughes, 29, was sentenced to 21 years for manslaughter. Both offenders were also convicted of child cruelty.Arthur was left with an unsurvivable brain injury while in the sole care of Tustin, who fatally assaulted him with severe...
PUBLIC SAFETY

