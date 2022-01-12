ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chelsea getting desperate as Tuchel considers recalling Kenedy from Flamengo

By Freddie Taylor
Tribal Football
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleChelsea are set to recall Kenedy from his loan with Flamengo. The Blues are getting desperate at the left-back position after Ben Chilwell was ruled out for the season. Marcos...

