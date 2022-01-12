Man Utd expected to block Bailly from joining AC Milan on loan

Paul Scholes has claimed that Manchester United are in a “right mess” and questioned whether the club’s players are good enough.The former midfielder, who made over 700 appearances for the club, also criticised the appointment of Ralf Rangnick as interim manager after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s departure.Urging his former employers to pursue Tottenham manager Antonio Conte in the summer, Scholes questioned whether top players would see Old Trafford as a desirable destination.“The club just feels like it’s in a mess, player, staff and manager-wise,” Scholes told Webby and O’Neill, a YouTube fan channel.“Who wants to come into this club? It...
