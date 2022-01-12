ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Man Utd expected to block Bailly from joining AC Milan on loan

By Freddie Taylor
Tribal Football
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleManchester United are expected to block Eric Bailly's loan move to AC Milan. The Ivory Coast defender is current away with his country at AFCON. Bailly is desperate...

www.tribalfootball.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Marcus Rashford should speak to Cristiano Ronaldo and Edinson Cavani, insists former Man United striker Dimitar Berbatov... as he says he made the 'mistake' of not talking to team-mates and bad form 'can go on and on'

Marcus Rashford should get advice from Cristiano Ronaldo and Edinson Cavani to try to improve his form, according to former Manchester United striker Dimitar Berbatov. The England international is going through a difficult patch in his career as his form and confidence have dipped. Fans turned on him in Monday...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Mauricio Pochettino ‘secretly in contact’ with Manchester United

What the papers sayParis St Germain boss Mauricio Pochettino, 49, is “secretly maintaining contact” with Manchester United in the hope he will be considered for the manager’s job, claims The Sun which cites French daily Le Parisien. The Argentinian coach is reportedly a favourite for the permanent role vacated by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer following his sacking in November, with Ralf Rangnick in interim charge until the end of the season.Staying at Old Trafford, the club are reportedly on the hunt for a new right-back and think they have found their man. The Mail reports Brighton have valued 21-year-old defender...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Paul Scholes labels Manchester United a ‘poisonous mess’

Paul Scholes has claimed that Manchester United are in a “right mess” and questioned whether the club’s players are good enough.The former midfielder, who made over 700 appearances for the club, also criticised the appointment of Ralf Rangnick as interim manager after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s departure.Urging his former employers to pursue Tottenham manager Antonio Conte in the summer, Scholes questioned whether top players would see Old Trafford as a desirable destination.“The club just feels like it’s in a mess, player, staff and manager-wise,” Scholes told Webby and O’Neill, a YouTube fan channel.“Who wants to come into this club? It...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Bailly
Person
Anthony Martial
The Independent

Cristiano Ronaldo backs Ralf Rangnick to keep improving Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo claims finishing outside the top three in the Premier League would be unacceptable for Manchester United.The five-time world player of the year has called for a change of mindset within the Old Trafford dressing room to ensure United turn around their recent poor form.Ronaldo has also backed Ralf Rangnick to lift the club but it admits it will take time for the interim manager’s methods to take hold.United are currently seventh in the table after defeat by Wolves in their last outing.Ronaldo told Sky Sports: “Manchester United should win the league or be second or third. I don’t...
PREMIER LEAGUE
blackchronicle.com

Eric Bailly among four of AC Milan’s alternatives to Sven Botman

The 2022 January transfer window is open (find out when it closes here), and there’s plenty of gossip swirling about who’s moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings and goings and, of course, done deals!. TOP STORY: Milan look at alternatives to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Newcastle boost as AC Milan switch from Botman to PSG defender Diallo

AC Milan are moving on from Lille defender Sven Botman to Paris Saint-Germain centre-back Abdou Diallo. The Italian giants want to give manager Stefano Pioli a centre-half, as Simon Kjaer is out of the season. They were previously battling Newcastle United for Botman, but Lille setting a significantly high price...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ac Milan#Afcon#Sky Sports#The Red Devils#Wantaway#Tribal Football
Tribal Football

Man Utd fullback Dalot expected to face Aston Villa

Manchester United fullback Diogo Dalot could be fit for Saturday's clash with Aston Villa. The Red Devils will face Villa twice in a week after overcoming Steven Gerrard's side in the FA Cup on Monday. Dalot sustained a gash in the first-half of the match but managed to play all...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

INSIDER: AC Milan in advanced talks to sign Man Utd defender Bailly

AC Milan have been encouraged in talks with Manchester United for Eric Bailly. Sky Italia's Gianluca di Marzio is reporting Milan are in advanced negotiations with United about a loan deal for Bailly to the end of the season. Bailly is happy with the developments and is being kept up...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

PSG coach Pochettino remains determined to join Man Utd

PSG coach Mauricio Pochettino remains determined to move to Manchester United. Le 10 Sport says the Argentine still expects to eventually replace Ralf Rangnick at Old Trafford at the end of the season. The German's deal expires in June. Pochettino was ready to move to United last month, but PSG...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
A.C. Milan
NewsBreak
Sky Sport
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Is Inter Milan vs Juventus on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Supercoppa Italiana final

Serie A champions Inter Milan play Coppa Italia winners Juventus in the final of the Supercoppa Italiana tonight. Juventus are coming off an enthralling 4-3 win over Roma in their last match but have struggled so far this campaign and are 11 points behind leaders Inter having played a game less. The defending Serie A champions have won eight matches in a row in the league to take a slender lead over city rivals AC Milan in the table. Simone Inzaghi’s side were held to a 1-1 draw by Juventus earlier this season, with Pablo Dybala scoring a late penalty...
UEFA
Tribal Football

Man City join Man Utd interest in Brazilian whizkid Endrick

The Premier League battle for Brazilian whizkid Endrick is expanding. The Sun says Manchester United, Liverpool and Manchester City are all reportedly interested in 15-year-old Brazilian starlet Endrick. The teenage forward has caught the eye following impressive displays for Palmeiras' youth side in his homeland. The Red Devils are monitoring...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

​Man Utd not expecting to move for Gladbach midfielder Zakaria this month

Manchester United are not pursuing Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Denis Zakaria in the January transfer window. The Red Devils were linked to Zakaria by the German press in recent days, with the suggestion that interim manager Ralf Rangnick wants to secure the defensive midfielder as soon as possible. However, the Manchester...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Shearer offers to be adviser to Man Utd striker Rashford

Former England captain Alan Shearer has called Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford. Rashford has failed to score in his last 11 outings for the Red Devils and has only completed two of his 10 starts since returning from a shoulder injury in October. The 24-year-old's body language has been routinely...
SOCCER
Tribal Football

Man Utd outcast Van de Beek offered to Newcastle, Dortmund

Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek is being offered to clubs. The Manchester Evening News says Van de Beek has been offered out on loan to both Newcastle and Borussia Dortmund after failing to work his way into Ralf Rangnick's plans. Van de Beek, a £40million signing from Ajax...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Man Utd playing hardball with Milan in defender talks – PSG man remains the alternative

There is currently a back and forth raging between AC Milan and Manchester United regarding transfer target Eric Bailly, according to a report. According to what is being reported by La Gazzetta dello Sport (via MilanNews), Milan have shelved their pursuit of Sven Botman until the summer because Lille do not want to sell, which is why Bailly has become the first choice target. It promises to be a complicated negotiation but not because of the player himself, who would gladly join the Rossoneri.
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy