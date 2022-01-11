Containerized applications in AWS

HP’s ambition is to become the world’s most sustainable and just technology company. The new 2030 Sustainable Impact agenda is designed to propel HP forward, supporting the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, and prioritizing efforts where technology, talent, and ecosystem can have the greatest impact. Over the next decade, HP will stand for a new era of progress— where climate change is reversed, human rights are universally protected, and digital equity democratizes opportunity for all. This extensive and comprehensive report details the facts and figures of how HP is executing on its sustainability goals and includes some important thoughts from HP President and CEO, Enrique Lores.

BUSINESS ・ 5 DAYS AGO