Banks undertaking ‘forensic analysis’ of home loan applicant’s spending habits

The Department of Veterans Affairs was first established back in 1930. The VA established multiple programs for returning soldiers for many reasons but one of the more important was to help these soldiers more easily assimilate back into civilian life. One of the more popular programs introduced was the VA Home Loan Benefit. For those who qualify, it is hands-down the best option to finance an owner-occupied home for those wanting to come to the closing table with as little cash to close as possible. What are these benefits?

MILITARY ・ 15 HOURS AGO