Restaurants

Greytown’s alcohol-free bar: ‘Everyone was very happy, but without the loudness’

INS News
 2 days ago

The man who opened an alcohol-free...

insnews.org

Sunderland Echo

Dry January: here's how to have a happy new year without alcohol

Millions of people were expected to make the pledge to give up alcohol for the month. A buoyant market in alcohol-free drinks is helping to keep the mission afloat. New Year’s resolutions have you ready to trade in your gin membership for a gym membership?. No need with Warner’s...
DRINKS
TrendHunter.com

Alcohol-Free Negroni Cocktails

The St. Agrestis Phony Negroni Non-Alcoholic Cocktail has been announced by the Brooklyn-based brand as an alcohol-free twist on the brand's signature prepackaged cocktails that will offer consumers a flavorful way to avoid alcohol. The cocktail is crafted with Dry January in mind and features bitter notes of juniper along...
BROOKLYN, NY
TrendHunter.com

Botanical Alcohol-Free Beverages

Non-alcoholic drinks brand Reformed Characters offers a range of bold botanical non-alcoholic drinks for healthy hedonists looking to take a break from booze. The brand seeks to spark conversation around drinking and both inform and inspire choice around alcohol. According to Reformed Characters, the brand is "for the outright drunk, sober-curious, ‘sober’, and everyone in-between."
DRINKS
TrendHunter.com

Alcohol-Free Celebration Campaigns

Cheers With No Alcohol. Now You Can is the newest campaign for Heineken 0.0 non-alcoholic beer and it uses history to challenge the idea that alcohol-free drinks are unsociable options. The campaign celebrates the fact that is is now easier than ever for people to share special moments whether they choose to consume alcohol or not.
DRINKS
thespruceeats.com

How to Stock a Non-Alcoholic Bar, According to Sober Bartenders

Whether you want to scale back on drinking, you’ve been sober for a while, or you want to be a more inclusive host, the new year is a great time to refresh your home bar with non-alcoholic drinks—and we don’t mean juice and soda. As more people explore sobriety, it’s easier than ever to whip up a virgin cocktail at the ready or swap out wine or beer for an equally exciting NA option.
FOOD & DRINKS
TrendHunter.com

Functional Alcohol-Free Spirits

Bonbuz is an LA-based futurist beverage company that creates products to heighten the senses with the natural power of adaptogens, nootropics and amino acids. The brand's "alcohol-free alchemy spirit" is described as the first functional alcohol-free social spirit and it boasts mind-body benefits without the hangover. bonbuz OG delivers a...
LOUISIANA STATE
BBC

The alcohol-free 'off-licence' helping with Dry January

Laura Willoughby MBE gave up drinking 10 years ago because she felt it would take her to a dangerous place and it was affecting her mental health. The 47-year-old from Newham, east London, founded mindful drinking community Club Soda and opened an alcohol-free 'off-licence'. The volume of no and low...
FOOD & DRINKS
