In service to its late ‘70s setting, the Boogie Nights soundtrack has caught disco fever – and actually works as a pretty great primer for the disco-curious. It has ‘Machine Gun’ by The Commodores to make you feel you’re strutting into Studio 54, ‘Got To Give It Up’ by Marvin Gaye for sophisticated funk vibes and ‘Best Of My Love’ by The Emotions for dancefloor-friendly fun. Throw in some contemporaneous rock (Three Dog Night’s ‘Mama Told Me Not To Come’) and a Beach Boys tearjerker (‘God Only Knows’) and you’ll be ordering yourself a circular bed and velvet bedspread before you know it.

MOVIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO