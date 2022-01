When Dierks Bentley looks ahead to 2022 he is hoping that it will be a return to normal. For his that means getting back on the road. “It’s gonna start very normal, start up in Canada, roll out an album somewhere in there, go into the summer touring, and uh I hope it feels normal, I’m, I’m all about getting it back to 100 percent normal as quickly as, as possible. So hopefully the year starts off with a new mission towards going that direction on every front, certainly with the live touring and the shows, and um, I’ll be right there doing what I always do, and loving every minute of it.”

NORMAL, IL ・ 14 DAYS AGO