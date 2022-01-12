ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Listen to Alex Lifeson’s New Envy of None Song, ‘Liar’

By Allison Rapp
Classic Hits 100 WDHI-FM
 2 days ago
Alex Lifeson's Envy of None project has released a new song from their upcoming self-titled debut album. You can listen to "Liar" below. "You let your darkness show / And now I know that everything you said was just a lie," singer Maiah Wynne sings over what the video's caption describes...

Classic Hits 100 WDHI-FM

Oneonta, NY
