ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hockey

UND Hockey’s Upcoming Weekend Series vs. Omaha Postponed

By Matt English
740thefan.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – This weekend’s National Collegiate Hockey Conference (NCHC) series between Omaha and North Dakota, scheduled for Friday and Saturday, Jan. 14-15, at UND’s Ralph...

740thefan.com

Comments / 0

Related
swark.today

Razorbacks Opener Against Omaha Postponed

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas’ doubleheader against Nebraska-Omaha scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 12 has been postponed due to COVID-19 issues within the Mavericks’ program. The Razorbacks were set to face Nebraska-Omaha in their season opener Wednesday. A makeup date for the matchup has not been set. Arkansas will...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
UC Daily Campus

Women’s Hockey Recap: Huskies trade blowouts with UVM in weekend road series

After a month break, UConn women’s hockey got back on the ice to face off with the University of Vermont in Burlington on Friday. Coming into the night, UConn was ranked 10th overall in uscho.com’s rankings. The first matchup of the two-game series went squarely in UConn’s favor, as the Huskies won 5-1, while Saturday’s contest went to the Catamounts by a score of 2-6.
BURLINGTON, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Dakota State
KNOX News Radio

UND’s Sanderson to play for US

USA Hockey and Hockey Canada are eyeing several college players to play at the Olympics after the NHL decided not to participate in Beijing. North Dakota deefenseman Jake Sanderson has already agreed to play for the U.S., and 2021 top NHL draft pick Owen Power could suit up for Canada. While Colorado’s Cale Makar does not regret turning Canada down for the no-NHL Olympics in 2018, Anaheim’s Troy Terry, Minnesota’s Jordan Greenway and Seattle’s Ryan Donato played for the U.S. in Pyeongchang. They are major proponents of college players taking the chance, even if it means missing part of the NCAA season.
NHL
KNOX News Radio

COVID postpones UND men’s basketball game vs. St. Thomas

The Summit League announced the postponement of the University of North Dakota men’s basketball game originally scheduled against St. Thomas (Jan. 15) on Wednesday afternoon. The game has been postponed due to COVID-19 protocols within the St. Thomas program. The game will attempt to be rescheduled to a later...
SAINT THOMAS, ND
740thefan.com

Riese Gaber, Jake Sanderson selected as Hobey Baker Award Nominees

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (UND Athletics)– — Jake Sanderson and Riese Gaber were named nominees for the prestigious Hobey Baker Award on Wednesday afternoon, as announced by the award committee. Awarded annually to college hockey’s top player, the Hobey Baker’s tremendously popular fan-voting will run from now until Sunday,...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Collegiate Hockey#Und Hockey#Nchc#Und Athletics
740thefan.com

Fargo Force Skating Way Towards Top Of Western Conference

FARGO, N.D (KVRR/Nick Couzin)— The Fargo Force are starting to skate their way up the USHL’s western conference standings. The reason why? Having the second best record over the last 10 games. In that stretch, the Force took home seven wins and earned points in eight. Much of...
NHL
95.5 FM WIFC

Badger Women’s Hockey Postponed Due to COVID-19

MADISON, WI (WSAU) — Add the Badger women’s hockey team to the list of programs that’s had their schedule impacted by COVID-19. Wisconsin’s weekend set against the University of St. Thomas has been postponed due to an outbreak of the virus within the Tommies’ program. The two sides do intent to make up the WCHA games at some point this season if conditions allow. Badger Head Coach Mark Johnson says what’s making matters worse is a difference in COVID-19 policies between the two Universities.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
FingerLakes1.com

Cornell men’s hockey game at Yale postponed

Due to COVID-19 concerns and safety protocols within the Yale men’s hockey program, Cornell’s game against the Bulldogs scheduled for Friday, Jan. 14 has been postponed. ECAC Hockey and the affected programs are continuing to explore alternative possibilities for contesting the game at a different point of the weekend.
HOCKEY
unothegateway.com

Omaha at UND postponed; What’s next? A trip to Denver

One week after having a home series against Denver postponed due to COVID protocols within the Omaha program, the Mavericks saw their second straight NCHC series postponed due to COVID-19 protocols — this time on the opposite side of the rink, as COVID-19 has infiltrated the North Dakota program.
OMAHA, NE
dakotastudent.com

UND Hockey Round-Up: January 1-12

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — Went home for break? Didn’t have time to check Twitter for score updates? Don’t worry, Dakota Student Sports Editor Claire Weltz has you covered. Here’s what you missed while away:. U.S. National U18s. UND started the new year at the Ralph Engelstad...
GRAND FORKS, ND
x1071.com

Wisconsin’s weekend series vs. St. Thomas called off

MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin women’s hockey team’s series against St. Thomas has been called off due to COVID-19 issues within the Tommies program. Both programs will try to look at rescheduling the series. #1 Wisconsin travels to #4 Minnesota for the Border Battle series on January...
MADISON, WI
kmaland.com

NCHC announces postponement of Omaha/North Dakota series

(Omaha) -- The National Collegiate Hockey Conference has announced the weekend series between Omaha and North Dakota has been postponed. Due to COVID-19 protocols within the North Dakota hockey program, the games will have to be rescheduled for later in the season. View the complete release from Omaha athletics linked...
OMAHA, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy