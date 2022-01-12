ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hockey

UND Hockey’s Upcoming Weekend Series vs. Omaha Postponed

By Matt English
kfgo.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – This weekend’s National Collegiate Hockey Conference (NCHC) series between Omaha and North Dakota, scheduled for Friday and Saturday, Jan. 14-15, at UND’s Ralph...

kfgo.com

Comments / 0

Related
kvrr.com

UND Hockey Working Through COVID Situation

GRAND FORKS, N.D — For the first time over the pandemic, COVID is impacting the North Dakota hockey program. The NCHC’s minimum requirement for a series to be played could not be met postponing this weekend’s battle at the Ralph against Omaha. The last time UND had...
GRAND FORKS, ND
swark.today

Razorbacks Opener Against Omaha Postponed

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas’ doubleheader against Nebraska-Omaha scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 12 has been postponed due to COVID-19 issues within the Mavericks’ program. The Razorbacks were set to face Nebraska-Omaha in their season opener Wednesday. A makeup date for the matchup has not been set. Arkansas will...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Dakota State
KNOX News Radio

UND’s Sanderson to play for US

USA Hockey and Hockey Canada are eyeing several college players to play at the Olympics after the NHL decided not to participate in Beijing. North Dakota deefenseman Jake Sanderson has already agreed to play for the U.S., and 2021 top NHL draft pick Owen Power could suit up for Canada. While Colorado’s Cale Makar does not regret turning Canada down for the no-NHL Olympics in 2018, Anaheim’s Troy Terry, Minnesota’s Jordan Greenway and Seattle’s Ryan Donato played for the U.S. in Pyeongchang. They are major proponents of college players taking the chance, even if it means missing part of the NCAA season.
NHL
KNOX News Radio

COVID postpones UND men’s basketball game vs. St. Thomas

The Summit League announced the postponement of the University of North Dakota men’s basketball game originally scheduled against St. Thomas (Jan. 15) on Wednesday afternoon. The game has been postponed due to COVID-19 protocols within the St. Thomas program. The game will attempt to be rescheduled to a later...
SAINT THOMAS, ND
wsau.com

Badger Women’s Hockey Postponed Due to COVID-19

MADISON, WI (WSAU) — Add the Badger women’s hockey team to the list of programs that’s had their schedule impacted by COVID-19. Wisconsin’s weekend set against the University of St. Thomas has been postponed due to an outbreak of the virus within the Tommies’ program. The two sides do intent to make up the WCHA games at some point this season if conditions allow. Badger Head Coach Mark Johnson says what’s making matters worse is a difference in COVID-19 policies between the two Universities.
PUBLIC HEALTH
KNOX News Radio

UND hockey schedule changes announced

The National Collegiate Hockey Conference (NCHC) announced additional schedule changes on Wednesday evening following the postponement of three series this upcoming weekend, including the North Dakota vs. Omaha contests. North Dakota will now host Omaha on Feb. 4-5 from Ralph Engelstad Arena. The series against Colorado College, originally slated for...
GRAND FORKS, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Collegiate Hockey#Und Hockey#Nchc#Und Athletics
kfgo.com

Canadiens’ Chris Wideman receives one-game suspension

Montreal Canadiens defenseman Chris Wideman received a one-game suspension from the NHL for head-butting Boston Bruins forward Erik Haula. Wideman had a hearing with the NHL Department of Player Safety on Thursday, one day after he intentionally drove his helmet into the head and face of Haula during the third period of the Canadiens’ 5-1 loss in Boston.
NHL
SC Cloud | St. Cloud Times

Which SCSU hockey players were named to Olympic rosters?

ST. CLOUD — St. Cloud State seniors Nick Perbix and Sam Hentges were named to the 25-man hockey roster for Team USA on Thursday, which will compete in the 2022 Beijing Olympics next month in China.  NHL players won't compete in the Olympics this year due to a huge number of postponed games due to COVID-19. Those games will be made up during the three-week stretch of olympic play in February. ...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
FingerLakes1.com

Cornell men’s hockey game at Yale postponed

Due to COVID-19 concerns and safety protocols within the Yale men’s hockey program, Cornell’s game against the Bulldogs scheduled for Friday, Jan. 14 has been postponed. ECAC Hockey and the affected programs are continuing to explore alternative possibilities for contesting the game at a different point of the weekend.
HOCKEY
unothegateway.com

Omaha at UND postponed; What’s next? A trip to Denver

One week after having a home series against Denver postponed due to COVID protocols within the Omaha program, the Mavericks saw their second straight NCHC series postponed due to COVID-19 protocols — this time on the opposite side of the rink, as COVID-19 has infiltrated the North Dakota program.
OMAHA, NE
dakotastudent.com

UND Hockey Round-Up: January 1-12

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — Went home for break? Didn’t have time to check Twitter for score updates? Don’t worry, Dakota Student Sports Editor Claire Weltz has you covered. Here’s what you missed while away:. U.S. National U18s. UND started the new year at the Ralph Engelstad...
GRAND FORKS, ND
x1071.com

Wisconsin’s weekend series vs. St. Thomas called off

MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin women’s hockey team’s series against St. Thomas has been called off due to COVID-19 issues within the Tommies program. Both programs will try to look at rescheduling the series. #1 Wisconsin travels to #4 Minnesota for the Border Battle series on January...
MADISON, WI
SC Cloud | St. Cloud Times

SCSU-Denver series postponed; SCSU hockey adjusts schedule

ST. CLOUD — No. 5-ranked St. Cloud State men's hockey will be inactive for the second consecutive weekend, with COVID-related issues in the SCSU program canceling their weekend road trip to face No. 6-ranked Denver. Denver will instead face Omaha in a revised Saturday and Sunday series this weekend, as Omaha's series with North Dakota was postponed earlier this week. Western Michigan-Colorado College was also postponed on Wednesday evening. ...
SAINT CLOUD, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy