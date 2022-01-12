ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allakos Is a Cautionary Tale of Biopharmaceutical Investing

By Alex Sirois
InvestorPlace
 1 day ago

As recently shown, investing in Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) proves the inherent danger within the biopharmaceutical sector. After reaching a 52-week high of more than $157, ALLK stock plunged late in December and now sits just above $8 per share. Biopharma companies often live and die by the initial success of...

investorplace.com

InvestorPlace

COIN Stock: 8 Things for Coinbase Investors to Know About the FairX Acquisition

Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN) stock is on the move Thursday after the crypto exchange revealed plans to purchase FairX. Let’s take a look at everything investors in COIN stock need to know about this deal below!. First off, FairX is a CFTC-regulated derivatives exchange or Designated Contract Market. Coinbase is acquiring...
STOCKS
InvestorPlace

NVAX Stock: One Big Reason Novavax Is Stumbling Today

Amid yet another volatile day in the markets, Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) has been one of the big losers today. Shares of this Covid-19 vaccine maker have dipped around 10% in early afternoon trading. Accordingly, investors appear to be taking an increasingly bearish stance on NVAX stock. Other vaccine stocks are down today, but not nearly by as wide of a margin.
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Biopharmaceuticals#Biotechnology Company#Allk
InvestorPlace

BBIG Stock Pops Once Again on Rumors of Cryptyde Launch

Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) investors are waking up to a pleasant surprise this morning. BBIG stock is showing no plans of slowing down after an impressive 23% gain throughout yesterday’s trading. Now, a boom in pre-market is being followed by another set of steep gains to start trading today. It looks like much of the momentum can be attributed to rumors in the vein of the Cryptyde spinoff.
STOCKS
pulse2.com

Ocugen (OCGN) Stock: Why The Price Went Up Today

The stock price of Ocugen Inc (NASDAQ: OCGN) increased by over 11% during intraday trading before closing up 0.24% today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Ocugen Inc (NASDAQ: OCGN) – a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics and vaccines – increased by over 11% during intraday trading before closing up 0.24% today. Investors were responding positively to Ocugen and its partner Bharat Biotech (a global leader in vaccine innovation and developer of vaccines for infectious diseases) announcing results from a study conducted at Emory University demonstrating that sera from subjects who received a booster dose of candidate vaccine COVAXIN (BBV152) 6 months after getting a primary two-dose series of COVAXIN (BBV152) neutralized the SARS-CoV-2 Omicron and Delta variants. The earlier studies demonstrated the neutralizing potential of COVAXIN (BBV152) against SARS-CoV-2 Variants of Concern Alpha, Beta, Delta, Zeta and Kappa.
INDUSTRY
InvestorPlace

Coupang May Be Out of Favor, but It Isn’t Out for Long

Investors should be bullish about Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) stock. While it hasn’t rewarded early investors following its massive IPO back in March of 2021, it’s growing. And that’s what growth companies are expected to do. They’re also often expected to post large losses in pursuing that growth.
STOCKS
InvestorPlace

IMRN Stock Alert: What Is the Huge Catalyst Sending Immuron Soaring?

Today, one of the best-performing stocks in the market is Immuron (NASDAQ:IMRN). At the time of writing, IMRN stock has soared more than 40% on extremely high volume. This move brings IMRN stock to its highest level in more than a month. Accordingly, an extreme amount of bullish sentiment appears to be priced into the stock today. This especially small micro-cap stock has seen its market capitalization surge to a little more than $20 million at the time of writing. Thus, IMRN has clearly made many investors’ watchlists today.
STOCKS
InvestorPlace

ECOR Stock Alert: Why Is electroCore Soaring Today?

Medtech company electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) is likely celebrating today after a big announcement shot its stock price right up. What happened? The U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted its gammaCore nVNS breakthrough designation. And boy, have investors noticed. ECOR stock closed up 64%. So what else do you need to know?
STOCKS
The Press

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Announces Outlook and Planned 2022 Catalysts and Milestones

PALO ALTO, Calif., Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq:EIGR), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative therapies to treat and cure Hepatitis Delta Virus (HDV) and other serious diseases, today provided the company's outlook across multiple pipeline programs and operations, including planned 2022 catalysts and milestones.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Seeking Alpha

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals provides pipeline updates for 2022

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) provided outlook across its pipeline programs. The company expects topline data from its phase 3 D-LIVR study of lonafarnib for Hepatitis Delta Virus (HDV) infection by end of 2022. "D-LIVR is the largest trial conducted in HDV and if positive will support regulatory filings for Lonafarnib-based regimens,"...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Motley Fool

Why Allakos Stock Plummeted 87.5% in the Last Month of 2021

Disappointing trial data for Allakos' lirentelimab monoclonal antibody crushed the stock. Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) stock sank 87.5% in December, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The clinical-stage biotech company's share price plummeted after the publication of disappointing trial data for its key treatment. Allakos published phase 3 Enigma 2...
STOCKS

