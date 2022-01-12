Allakos Is a Cautionary Tale of Biopharmaceutical Investing

The stock price of Ocugen Inc (NASDAQ: OCGN) increased by over 11% during intraday trading before closing up 0.24% today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Ocugen Inc (NASDAQ: OCGN) – a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics and vaccines – increased by over 11% during intraday trading before closing up 0.24% today. Investors were responding positively to Ocugen and its partner Bharat Biotech (a global leader in vaccine innovation and developer of vaccines for infectious diseases) announcing results from a study conducted at Emory University demonstrating that sera from subjects who received a booster dose of candidate vaccine COVAXIN (BBV152) 6 months after getting a primary two-dose series of COVAXIN (BBV152) neutralized the SARS-CoV-2 Omicron and Delta variants. The earlier studies demonstrated the neutralizing potential of COVAXIN (BBV152) against SARS-CoV-2 Variants of Concern Alpha, Beta, Delta, Zeta and Kappa.

INDUSTRY ・ 1 DAY AGO