Beauty & Fashion

Chris Pratt gets "perfect" in first spot modeling for lifestyle brand

wjtn.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChris Pratt may not be perfect, but at least his pants now are. That's the gist of his first new ad as a brand ambassador for TravisMathew, a sports-lifestyle label. "These pants are perfect," the Marvel movie star and Jurassic World series lead says in a voice-over as he...

wjtn.com

Hello Magazine

Social media star Emma Lou Connolly on building her lifestyle brand

Emma Lou Connolly is known for many things; she was first a model, but has since become a successful social media star, with nearly half a million followers, brand ambassador, wine entrepreneur and founder of The Greedy Model Instagram handle – a new venture born during lockdown with a growing following that is currently at 165k.
BEAUTY & FASHION
jurassicworld3.net

Chris Pratt and DeWanda Wise feature in new Jurassic World Dominion image!

A new movie still for the upcoming Jurassic World threequel Dominion has made its way online featuring a look at Chris Pratt's Owen Grady and franchise newcomer DeWanda Wise's character Kayla! Given the looks on their faces and the weapons in their hands we can only assume they're facing off against some kind of aggressive Dinosaur! Check it out:
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

New Jurassic World: Dominion Image Sees Chris Pratt Teaming Up With One Of The Sequel’s Newest Characters

So much of the buzz surrounding Jurassic World: Dominion has been about the return of the original Jurassic trio. But as we get closer to finally seeing the sequel in theaters, we’re starting to get a look at some of the rest of the film’s growing ensemble, too. The most recent teaser image shows star Chris Pratt teaming up with a brand new character and offers yet another thrilling clue as to what director Colin Trevorrow has in store for us.
MOVIES
HollywoodLife

Anna Faris Take Son Jack, 9, For A Coffee Run As Chris Pratt Expects Baby No. 3 — Rare Photos

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger are reportedly expecting their second child, making Jack a big brother once again!. Anna Faris was spotted at Starbucks with her son Jack, 9! The mother-son duo were seen in the rare photos on Friday, Jan. 7 as they exited a Los Angeles location for the popular coffee chain, presumably heading back to Anna’s car. The Scary Movie actress held onto a hot to-go beverage and take out bags as she passed her son a cold pink drink.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Chris Pratt
epicstream.com

Chris Pratt Shock: 'Jurassic World' Star Surprised By Katherine Schwarzenegger's Pregnancy? Couple Reportedly Didn't Plan To Have Second Baby Soon

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger were, reportedly, not trying to get pregnant. Chris Pratt and his wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger, ended 2021 with a bang as they were confirmed to be expecting their second child together. The news came just days after the “Guardians of the Galaxy” actor shared a post on Instagram to celebrate the 32nd birthday of his ladylove.
CELEBRITIES
GamesRadar+

Find out what Chris Pratt’s Mario could look like with this fan-animation

An animator has taken a 3D model of Mario and lines from The Lego Movie to give fans an idea of what the upcoming Super Mario Movie may look like. Animator Kevin Temmer has shared a video to their YouTube channel of Mario reciting lines from 2014’s The Lego Movie, which Chris Pratt also starred in. The idea is that we’ll get a rough idea of what Mario will look like in animation studio Illumination’s upcoming Super Mario Movie, which confirmed its cast during a Nintendo Direct late last year.
MOVIES
#Travismathew#Marvel#Jurassic World#Prattprattpratt Rrb#Abc Audio
EW.com

Mariah Carey expecting twins

Image Credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage.comMariah Carey is pregnant with twins, according to People Magazine. Nick Cannon confirmed the news on his radio show Thursday morning, revealing that the couple hadn’t intended on revealing the news until they met President Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama during Sunday’s “Christmas in Washington 2010” concert. “They, ironically enough, questioned my wife about, you know, ‘So, what are you having, are you having twins?’ ” Cannon said on his Rollin’ With Nick Cannon radio show. “And at this point she hadn’t told anybody anything because doctors advised us to keep it to ourselves until we get further along … And because of the excitement, because of the emotion, she was overwhelmed [and] she shared with the President and First Lady that we are having twins.”
CELEBRITIES
EW.com

Happy pregnancy, Julia Roberts!

Julia Roberts and husband Danny Moder are expecting their third child, the Oscar winner’s publicist tells People magazine, and I got inspired to write a celebratory haiku. Won’t you cook one up, too?Midnight at Julia’sShe whispers “Mary Reilly“New baby goes zzzzzzzzaddCredit(“Julia Roberts: Dennis Van Tine/LFI”)
CELEBRITIES
AOL Corp

Olivia Culpo asked by airline to ‘put a blouse on’ before boarding flight

Olivia Culpo had to make an unexpected outfit change before she was allowed on her American Airlines flight this week. The model, 29, was in the airport on her way to Cabo San Lucas with her sister Aurora when an airline employee suggested that her outfit — a black bralette, biker shorts and an oversized black cardigan — wasn't in line with the company's passenger dress code.
CELEBRITIES
goodhousekeeping.com

Lisa Bonet, 53, Looks the Same Age as Her Daughter Zoë in These No-Makeup Photos

Lisa Bonet will turn 54-years-old this year and yet she somehow looks the same age as her 32-year-old daughter, Zoë. The actress who got famous for her role as Denise Huxtable on “The Cosby Show” and “A Different World," she most recently starred in the TV series "Ray Donovan" as Marisol Campos. You likely also know her because of her relationship to Lenny Kravitz, Zoë's dad. But enough about that, back to her ageless complexion.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Nicole Kidman Says She's 'Kept On a Tight Lock & Key' With Daughter Sunday Rose

As a mom to four kids, Nicole Kidman no doubt has plenty of experience in the parenting game. But it seems her newly minted teenage daughter Sunday Rose is keeping Kidman on her toes. In a new interview with DuJour, the Oscar winner not only reveals that her 13-year-old has aspirations of getting into the entertainment business, but also that she pretty much runs the show in their household. Kidman told the magazine that Sunday Rose, whom she shares with husband Keith Urban, has dreams of being a film director, adding, “through nothing I’ve done, though. She’s learned to edit, and if...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
shefinds

Megan Fox’s Transformation Continues To Stun Us All

Megan Fox has just sparked fresh plastic surgery rumors, as she was papped leaving the famous Diamond Face Institute in Beverly Hills late on Monday, December 13th with a very noticeably plumper pout. The 35-year-old actress instinctively covered her face when she spotted the paparazzi waiting outside the establishment where...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Daily Mail

Reese Witherspoon's handsome son Deacon Phillippe, 18, continues to showcase his model looks for Beyonce's Halls of Ivy campaign

Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe's son Deacon Phillippe continued to flex model behavior in another snap for Beyonce's new campaign. The 18-year-old aspiring musician exuded an air of effortless cool as he rocked another striking piece of unisex athleisure from the Halls of Ivy collection on Friday. Beyoncé had additionally...
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

These Before And After Pics Of Megan Fox Are INSANE—What Did She Do To Her Face?

Fans probably won’t be too surprised to discover that Megan Fox’s face is a lot different than it used to be at the start of her career. Although the 35-year-old Johnny And Clyde actress has, even to this day, never admitted to going under the knife or having any non-surgical procedures done, it’s hard to ignore that her face has changed quite dramatically over the years.
CELEBRITIES

