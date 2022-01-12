Baskets woven by Comcaac artisans displayed for 1st time at Mexico’s Museo de Bellas Artes

BOSTON — The sculptures and collages of Raúl de Nieves are a kaleidoscope of reference points — to his Mexican heritage, Catholicism, the European canon of art history, drag culture and vogueing, craft, and kitsch. The brightly colored three-dimensional assemblages on the walls reward deep looking to read and decipher their references. In his solo show at the ICA Boston, The Treasure House of Memory, the list of materials for one circular work, “The Leap Into the Sun” (2021), includes wood, an aluminum frame, nails, vintage postcards, plastic toys, fake flowers, and acrylic paint. Draped in rosaries with a recurring motif of crosses, the works in this exhibition are expressions of worship, altars to the artist’s inspirations and interests, abstracted through collage.
