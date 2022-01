Click here to read the full article. Now that David Spade is kicking it at his sexy new $14 million Hollywood Hills digs high above the Sunset Strip, it seems the veteran comedian/actor, 57, has no need for his longtime home in the posh Beverly Hills enclave of Trousdale Estates. As first reported by The Wall Street Journal, the recent “Bachelor in Paradise” guest host has decided to hoist the estate onto the market, asking a whopping $16 million premium over what he paid for the place some two decades ago. Originally built in 1978 and designed by modernist architect Edward...

BEVERLY HILLS, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO