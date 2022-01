There are several things that connect people of the human race, and one of these is the quest to find happiness. Though there are several tips and tricks on how to do this, the answer is simple. You have to find happiness from within. Now, personally, I feel like faith is a huge asset in doing this as it usually directs you to think less about yourself and more about what you are doing for those around you. Embracing faith can help you see things from a different light. You will be able to look past your issues or issues that you feel that you have and see the bigger picture.

