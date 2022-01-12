ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'I don't know I'm at a party' - How the internet tore apart Boris Johnson's 'partygate' apology

By Matthew Robinson
Telegraph
 5 days ago

Boris Johnson's apology over attending a Downing Street garden party during the height of the coronavirus lockdown last year has sparked fury among politicians and the public alike. Mr Johnson expressed his regret on Wednesday for attending the party on May 20 2020 in the garden of No 10,...

The Independent

Boris Johnson pledges to ‘address underlying culture’ of lockdown parties in bid to save job

Boris Johnson is set to overhaul his Downing Street operation in a desperate attempt to "address the underlying culture" that led to lockdown boozing, a Cabinet minister has said.Tory chair Oliver Dowden insisted on Sunday that the prime minister was "contrite" over allegations of rule-breaking and suggested he would be making changes to his top team.But opposition parties doubled down on criticism the prime minister, with Labour leader Keir Starmer stating that Mr Johnson "broke the law" and then "lied about what had happened"."I think he broke the law. I think he's as good as admitted that he broke the...
POLITICS
The US Sun

Boris Johnson covid announcement: Public ‘don’t accept PM’s claims’ over party scandal as Tory MPs call for him to QUIT

THE PUBLIC 'don't accept' Boris Johnson's claims that he thought the Downing Street garden party was a "work event" amid growing calls for the PM to quit. Northern Ireland First Minister Paul Givan said the controversy surrounding the Prime Minister was proving a distraction to efforts to convey public health messaging in Northern Ireland.
WORLD
The Independent

Voices: The attack on the BBC is a cynical distraction effort – it’s not about care for the elderly

My dad, Edward, is 100 years old. He started paying the BBC licence fee circa 1945, when he was demobbed from the royal army medical corps. Now, after this government stopped funding the exemption for over-75s, he is paying it once again. And what he probably doesn’t realise is that he’s in a war again, too.The war this time is a culture war. We know, of course, that it has been reignited this weekend as part of “Operation Save Big Dog” to try to distract critics of Boris Johnson’s shameful Downing Street tenure on the one hand, and to throw...
U.K.
The Independent

Boris Johnson accused of attending leaving do and giving speech in December 2020

Boris Johnson has been accused of giving a speech at a leaving do for his defence adviser in December 2020 when Covid restrictions were in force.The prime minister has been embroiled in an ongoing scandal over a number of parties that were held at Downing Street while the public was being told to obey social distancing rules.According to The Mirror, Mr Johnson attended Captain Steve Higham’s leaving party “for a few minutes” in which he gave a speech “to thank him for his service”. The newspaper said a “small number of No 10 staff briefly said goodbye”.Although the exact...
POLITICS
Person
Keir Starmer
Person
Roger Gale
Person
Boris Johnson
The Independent

Boris Johnson admits he was at No 10 party – but claims he didn’t know it was a party

Boris Johnson has apologised for attending a party in the Downing Street garden during lockdown — but insisted he thought it was a “work event”.It comes after a leaked email showed over 100 No 10 staff were invited to a drinks gathering in the rose garden of Downing Street on 20 May, 2020, while the country was still subject to strict Covid lockdown restrictions.After days of stonewalling questions, the prime minister told MPs he acknowledged the “rage” of the public “with me and with the government I lead when they think in Downing Street itself the rules are not...
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson may scrap Covid restrictions to distract from Partygate, Labour suggests

Boris Johnson may scrap his plan-B Covid restriction for "party management" reasons rather than because it is the right policy, Labour has said.Shadow health secretary Wes Streeting suggested that the prime minister could move to ditch the regulations early to get out of political trouble. Mr Johnson has been engulfed by claims of lockdown rulebreaking for weeks and his party is taking a significant hit in the polls - amid rumours he might be replaced.Speaking on Sky News on Sunday morning the shadow cabinet minister said Mr Johnson being in post was good for Labour's political prospects but bad for...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Furious Tory MPs put Boris Johnson on notice over No 10 lockdown party revelations

Boris Johnson was facing mounting fury from within his own party on Saturday as anger grew over the partygate scandal engulfing his premiership.Former allies were among those calling on the prime minister to stand down as MPs' inboxes filled with angry correspondence from constituents.As Mr Johnson bunkered down in No 10 after another damaging week of revelations, ex-minister Tobias Ellwood was among those floating the prospect of a change at the top, saying Mr Johnson should "lead or step aside". "We need leadership," Mr Ellwood, the chair of the Commons defence committee, told the BBC.The prime minister and his...
POLITICS
newschain

This Morning cuts to PMQs for Boris Johnson’s apology over No 10 party

This Morning went live to Prime Minister’s Questions as Boris Johnson apologised for attending a “bring your own booze” gathering at Number 10. The ITV daytime show cut to Westminster as the Prime Minister was challenged over his appearance at the event, which was held in the garden of Downing Street during the first national lockdown.
U.K.
The Independent

Johnson faces further calls to resign as reports suggest No 10 team to be culled

The Prime Minister is reportedly preparing to oust members of his inner circle over the partygate affair as another Conservative MP called for him to resign.Boris Johnson is devising a policy announcement blitz and a cull of his top team as he looks to survive the publication of senior civil servant Sue Gray’s report into lockdown-busting parties in No 10, The Sunday Times reported.Martin Reynolds, the Prime Minister’s principal private secretary who sent an email inviting staff to “bring your own booze” drinks in the No 10 garden during the first coronavirus lockdown, and his deputy Stuart Glassborow are likely...
POLITICS
The Independent

Starmer says photo of him drinking in constituency office ‘no breach of rules’

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has said a photograph of him drinking with a number of party staff in a constituency office last year was “no breach of the rules” and there was “no comparison” with the Prime Minister Appearing on the BBC’s Sunday Morning programme, Sir Keir was asked about the picture published in the Daily Mail which first emerged in spring last year.The image, which was taken several days before the Hartlepool by-election, was captured through the window of a building in Durham and shows Sir Keir drinking a bottle of beer and standing close to two...
POLITICS
BBC

Downing Street party: What do Boris Johnson's constituents think?

Boris Johnson has now admitted attending a Downing Street party at the height of the first Covid lockdown. The prime minister apologised and told Parliament that he thought the event, to which 100 staffers received a "bring-your-own-booze" invitation, was a work gathering. At PMQs, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer called...
POLITICS
The Independent

PM ‘contrite’ over partygate as Dowden hints at No 10 overhaul

The Prime Minister is “contrite” over allegations of Covid rule-breaking and will seek to “address the underlying culture in Downing Street” that led to partygate, a Cabinet minister said.Conservative Party chairman Oliver Dowden admitted there were “failings” in No 10, following a series of leaks about alleged lockdown parties, but he denied it was a resigning matter for Boris Johnson Mr Dowden said the Government plans to “address the kind of culture that has allowed” the reported flouting of coronavirus laws to happen, in a hint of a shake-up at the top of Mr Johnson’s administration.It comes after The Sunday...
PUBLIC HEALTH
albuquerqueexpress.com

Boris Johnson's Downing Street party apology: three key takeaways

Following mounting pressure and incontrovertible evidence, prime minister Boris Johnson has for the first time admitted that he attended a gathering in the garden of Downing Street in May 2020 - during the UK's first national COVID lockdown and at a time when group gatherings were prohibited. Johnson started his...
POLITICS
The New Yorker

Boris Johnson’s Lockdown Partygate

Boris Johnson, the British Prime Minister, might have been hoping that—with the advent of Dry January and with memories of an officially uncancelled Christmas still fresh in people’s minds—the public would have lost interest in whether Downing Street, during the dreary, death-filled lockdowns of the first year of COVID, was quietly serving as an unlikely speakeasy and hostelry for the highly placed. That hope lasted about as long as any New Year’s resolution Johnson might have made to brush his hair more frequently. On Monday, just one workweek into the New Year, ITV News reported on the emergence of an e-mail—dated May 20, 2020, and sent by Johnson’s principal private secretary, Martin Reynolds—cheerily inviting a hundred government staffers to a B.Y.O.B. gathering in the garden of No. 10 to “make the most of the lovely weather.” Reportedly, a long table was being set up in the Downing Street garden more or less simultaneously with a press conference being conducted inside, at which Oliver Dowden, then Secretary of State for Digital, Media, Culture, and Sport, informed the public that “you can meet one person outside of your household in an outdoor, public place, provided that you stay two metres apart.” Eyewitnesses have alleged that among those who turned up for the fun on that balmy, blue-skied evening—by which date more than thirty-five thousand people in Britain had died of COVID, with three hundred and sixty-three daily deaths announced by Dowden in his remarks—were the Prime Minister and his wife, Carrie Johnson.
POLITICS
Boston Globe

Boris Johnson, under fire, apologizes for pandemic party

LONDON — Facing a potentially lethal threat to his leadership, Prime Minister Boris Johnson of Britain on Wednesday offered a contrite apology for attending a Downing Street garden party while his country was under a strict coronavirus lockdown. Johnson, who had not previously admitted to being at the party,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Boris Johnson’s ‘heartfelt’ apology over partygate row in full

This is the full apology delivered by Boris Johnson at the start of Prime Minister’s Questions.Mr Johnson said: “I want to apologise. I know that millions of people across this country have made extraordinary sacrifices over the last 18 months.“I know the anguish they have been through – unable to mourn their relatives, unable to live their lives as they want, or to do the things they love.“I know the rage they feel with me and with the Government I lead when they think in Downing Street itself the rules are not being properly followed by the people who make...
U.K.
The Independent

Next Tory leader odds: The favourites to replace Boris Johnson

Bookmakers have shortened the odds on Boris Johnson being replaced as prime minister following outrage over his attendance at a “bring your own booze” event at the height of lockdown, especially now that news of more rule-breaking Downing Street parties have subsequently emerged.Several Tory MPs have broken rank to say the No 10 garden gathering on 20 May 2020 may be resigning matter – warning that Mr Johnson’s position could soon be “untenable” - his position made ever-more perilous by the steady stream of damaging allegations continuing to come forward in the press.Mr Johnson is now odds-on to be...
ELECTIONS

