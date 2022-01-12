'I don't know I'm at a party' - How the internet tore apart Boris Johnson's 'partygate' apology

Boris Johnson, the British Prime Minister, might have been hoping that—with the advent of Dry January and with memories of an officially uncancelled Christmas still fresh in people’s minds—the public would have lost interest in whether Downing Street, during the dreary, death-filled lockdowns of the first year of COVID, was quietly serving as an unlikely speakeasy and hostelry for the highly placed. That hope lasted about as long as any New Year’s resolution Johnson might have made to brush his hair more frequently. On Monday, just one workweek into the New Year, ITV News reported on the emergence of an e-mail—dated May 20, 2020, and sent by Johnson’s principal private secretary, Martin Reynolds—cheerily inviting a hundred government staffers to a B.Y.O.B. gathering in the garden of No. 10 to “make the most of the lovely weather.” Reportedly, a long table was being set up in the Downing Street garden more or less simultaneously with a press conference being conducted inside, at which Oliver Dowden, then Secretary of State for Digital, Media, Culture, and Sport, informed the public that “you can meet one person outside of your household in an outdoor, public place, provided that you stay two metres apart.” Eyewitnesses have alleged that among those who turned up for the fun on that balmy, blue-skied evening—by which date more than thirty-five thousand people in Britain had died of COVID, with three hundred and sixty-three daily deaths announced by Dowden in his remarks—were the Prime Minister and his wife, Carrie Johnson.

POLITICS ・ 6 DAYS AGO