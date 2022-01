If you're in need of a quick COVID-19 test, the Wisconsin Hospital Association urges you to look somewhere other than your local emergency room. As the Omicron variant of COVID-19 becomes widespread and cases continue to rise, there has been a push for the need for people to get tested. Many workplaces are requiring negative tests for employees who have been out sick before they can come back to work. And - many people just have a general want and need to know what their COVID-19 status is.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO