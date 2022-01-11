SpaceX Boca Chica - Production Updates - MASTER Thread (5)

SpaceX has successfully launched a refurbished Falcon 9 rocket for the 10th time.The lift off from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida took place at around 10.30am local time, delivering its Transporter-3 into orbit.The Falcon 9 rocket had previously been used to launch Crew Demo-2, ANASIS-II, CRS-21, Transporter-1, and five Starlink missions.The Transporter-3 mission is the third dedicated rideshare mission, carrying up 105 satellites and other space craft for commercial and government customers.Shortly after lift off, the Falcon 9 separated from the nose cone and headed back to land at the Florida launch site, marking the 102nd recovery of a stage 1 booster for Elon Musk’s private space firm.It was SpaceX’s second launch of 2022, having broken its own launch record in 2021 for the number of orbital launches in a calendar year.Dozens more SpaceX launches are expected in 2022, including the first orbital test of its Mars-bound Starship space craft from its Starbase facility in Boca Chica, Texas. Read More SpaceX celebrates 100th rocket landing to top record-breaking year

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 2 DAYS AGO