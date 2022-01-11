ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SpaceX Boca Chica - Production Updates - MASTER Thread (5)

 4 days ago

Re: SpaceX Boca Chica - Production Updates - MASTER Thread (5) Re: SpaceX Boca Chica - Production Updates - MASTER Thread (5) Re: SpaceX Boca Chica - Production Updates - MASTER Thread (5) « Reply #483 on: 01/11/2022 11:14 pm ». (1618.75 kB, 1334x750 - viewed 163 times.)...

SpaceX Starship : Texas Prototype(s) Thread 23 : Discussion

Worth of mentioning that the filled bags was moved forward with help of actuators on the chopsticks and back later. (156.54 kB, 1272x1078 - viewed 214 times.) Worth of mentioning that the filled bags was moved forward with help of actuators on the chopsticks and back later. The bar with...
SpaceX Texas launch site Discussion and Updates - Thread 12

Regard the current certification testing on the chopstick arms - I would think they would have to translate the load out to the horizontal limit (away from the tower) with the test load in order to test the maximum load point... that isn’t how the chopsticks will be loaded in...
Antonov An-124 Delivers Airbus Satellite To SpaceX In Florida

Antonov Airlines has used one of its An-124 aircraft to ferry a Turkish satellite to SpaceX’s launch facility at Cape Canaveral, Florida. The satellite was built at Airbus’ Toulouse manufacturing facility, where it began the first part of its long journey to orbit. Antonov Airlines’ fleet often comes...
Multiple SpaceX launches to begin Thursday in Florida

SpaceX Rocket Launches — Courtesy: Shutterstock — John Huntington. SpaceX plans to begin a surge in launch activity Thursday with a Starlink launch from Florida heading south along the Sunshine State’s coastline. Five SpaceX missions may launch within the next month on the southern polar trajectory, flying...
Treasure Coast could hear sonic boom from SpaceX launch

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — SpaceX is preparing another one of its Falcon 9 rockets to launch 105 small satellites into space. The rocket will launch from Cape Canaveral at 10:25 a.m. on Thursday and it might get loud. The company sent out an email advisory on Wednesday, advising local...
SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket spotted from space before and after epic 105-satellite launch (images)

SpaceX has some nice before-and-after photos to mark the 10th launch of one of its Falcon 9 rockets, thanks to a satisfied customer. A Falcon 9 successfully delivered 105 satellites to orbit Thursday (Jan. 13), including 44 "SuperDove" cubesats for Planet, a San Francisco-based company that operates the world's biggest constellation of Earth-observing satellites.
SpaceX launches same Falcon 9 rocket for the 10th time

SpaceX has successfully launched a refurbished Falcon 9 rocket for the 10th time.The lift off from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida took place at around 10.30am local time, delivering its Transporter-3 into orbit.The Falcon 9 rocket had previously been used to launch Crew Demo-2, ANASIS-II, CRS-21, Transporter-1, and five Starlink missions.The Transporter-3 mission is the third dedicated rideshare mission, carrying up 105 satellites and other space craft for commercial and government customers.Shortly after lift off, the Falcon 9 separated from the nose cone and headed back to land at the Florida launch site, marking the 102nd recovery of a stage 1 booster for Elon Musk’s private space firm.It was SpaceX’s second launch of 2022, having broken its own launch record in 2021 for the number of orbital launches in a calendar year.Dozens more SpaceX launches are expected in 2022, including the first orbital test of its Mars-bound Starship space craft from its Starbase facility in Boca Chica, Texas. Read More SpaceX celebrates 100th rocket landing to top record-breaking year
SpaceX rocket to land back at Cape Canaveral Thursday

If you would like to see more articles like this please support our coverage of the space program by becoming a Spaceflight Now Member. If everyone who enjoys our website helps fund it, we can expand and improve our coverage further. SpaceX plans to land a Falcon 9 rocket booster...
SpaceX Starship/Super Heavy Engineering General Thread 4

Keep it simple. Leave the header tank as is, and once thrust is established and vehicle has flipped for the landing burn, switch to the main tanks. They've done the reverse of this already in their test flights. The issue is keeping the propellant in the main tanks for six...
- Will a Starship orbit and land in 2022?

I expect they will need several successful reentries with accurate, soft touchdowns on water before they will be permitted to attempt a land landing at Boca Chica, what with the overflight it will require. I even predict they will deploy some Starlink satellites from a water-landing-bound mission before they attempt...
