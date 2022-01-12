ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fox News Names Jeanine Pirro as a Permanent Co-Host of The Five

By Joe DePaolo
mediaite.com
 18 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleJeanine Pirro has been named a new co-host of Fox News’ 5 p.m. panel show The Five. The network made the announcement in a press release Wednesday, tapping Pirro to fill a seat which has not been permanently occupied since Kimberly Guilfoyle left the show in 2018. Pirro has...

