Premier League

Watch: Chelsea loanee shows his pace and finishing on the break once again

Yardbarker
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleArmando Broja had an impressive season on loan at Vitesse last year, and he hasn’t slowed down since. He’s now at Southampton, and after a...

www.yardbarker.com

The Independent

Steven Gerrard aims dig at ‘relatively quiet’ Manchester United fans

Steven Gerrard received a less than welcome return back at Old Trafford on Monday night, but the Aston Villa boss remarked Manchester United’s supporters were “remarkably quiet”.Gerrard’s Villa side were beaten 1-0 by United in the third round of the FA Cup, while the home fans booed the former Liverpool captain on his first appearance back at Old Trafford since retiring as player. The Villa manager said: “[ The fans were] Relatively quiet! I have been to noisier stadiums than this. It was a good cup tie, a good atmosphere but in terms of what I got, water off a...
The Independent

Is Barcelona vs Real Madrid on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Spanish Supercopa

Barcelona meet Real Madrid in the semi-final of the Spanish Supercopa on Wednesday evening, the two teams clashing in Saudi Arabia as part of the expanded four-team competition.Atletico Madrid and Athletic Club will meet in the other semi on Thursday, with the winners from the two games heading through to the final on Sunday night.Ferran Torres could make his debut for the Camp Nou team, as they have now been able to register the forward finally, and he produced a negative Covid test in time to travel for El Clasico. Pedri is similarly back in the squad having earlier tested...
The Independent

Mauricio Pochettino ‘secretly in contact’ with Manchester United

What the papers sayParis St Germain boss Mauricio Pochettino, 49, is “secretly maintaining contact” with Manchester United in the hope he will be considered for the manager’s job, claims The Sun which cites French daily Le Parisien. The Argentinian coach is reportedly a favourite for the permanent role vacated by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer following his sacking in November, with Ralf Rangnick in interim charge until the end of the season.Staying at Old Trafford, the club are reportedly on the hunt for a new right-back and think they have found their man. The Mail reports Brighton have valued 21-year-old defender...
sportstalkline.com

Man City star assaulted at some stage in burglary at his dwelling

Manchester City beget said they are "disquieted and appalled" after defender Joao Cancelo used to be assaulted at some stage in a burglary at his dwelling. The Portugal global, 27, used to be alongside with his household when the incident came about. An announcement from the Premier League club said:...
The Independent

Football rumours: Tanguy Ndombele wanted by ‘desperate’ Roma boss Jose Mourinho

What the papers sayRoma manager Jose Mourinho is “desperate for midfield reinforcements” after his Serie A’s club’s collapse in a 4-3 defeat to Juventus and has contacted Tottenham’s Tanguy Ndombele, according to the Daily Mail from Italian outlet Telefoot. The British newspaper carries the rumour that the 25-year-old midfielder – who is currently valued at £25million – was personally contacted by Mourinho over a loan move.In the same paper, it is reported that Manchester United will soon open talks with England striker Marcus Rashford. The 24-year-old has 18 months left on his current £200,000-a-week deal but has “suffered a dip in...
The Independent

Chelsea weigh up Thiago Silva and N’Golo Kante ‘gamble’ for Tottenham

Chelsea are weighing up the calculated “gamble” of pitching Thiago Silva and N’Golo Kante into Wednesday’s Carabao Cup semi-final second leg at Tottenham.Boss Thomas Tuchel has confirmed that Silva and Kante have completed their Covid-19 isolation but the influential Blues duo must still test negative again to return to training.Brazil defender Silva and France midfielder Kante missed the 2-0 first-leg win over Spurs and Saturday’s 5-1 FA Cup third-round canter past Chesterfield after positive Covid tests.Chelsea remain hopeful that both players could feature at Spurs, but manager Tuchel admitted that would still harbour a level of risk.Asked if Silva and...
The Independent

Cristiano Ronaldo backs Ralf Rangnick to keep improving Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo claims finishing outside the top three in the Premier League would be unacceptable for Manchester United.The five-time world player of the year has called for a change of mindset within the Old Trafford dressing room to ensure United turn around their recent poor form.Ronaldo has also backed Ralf Rangnick to lift the club but it admits it will take time for the interim manager’s methods to take hold.United are currently seventh in the table after defeat by Wolves in their last outing.Ronaldo told Sky Sports: “Manchester United should win the league or be second or third. I don’t...
The Independent

James Justin poised to end year-long injury absence for Leicester

James Justin is poised to make his Leicester City comeback to end his year-long injury nightmare.The defender is likely to be included in the squad for Saturday’s Premier League trip to Burnley.He has been out since February 2021 with the serious knee injury he suffered in the FA Cup against Brighton.Justin played 45 minutes for the Under-23s against Chelsea on Saturday and is due to be available for the game at Turf Moor.Boss Brendan Rodgers said: “He came through very well, it was initially getting the first appearance in. He felt good in the game. He has trained very well...
The Independent

Stoke leading the race for Chelsea’s forgotten man Lewis Baker

Stoke are leading the race for Chelsea’s forgotten man Lewis Baker.The midfielder could leave Stamford Bridge on a free transfer this month, the PA news agency understands.His contract expires at the end of the season but the Potters are keen to add Baker to their squad in the January transfer window as they fight for promotion from the Sky Bet Championship.Baker made his first appearance for Chelsea in eight years when he came on as a second-half substitute in Saturday’s 5-1 FA Cup win over Chesterfield.It was just the 26-year-old academy product’s second game for the Blues, with his debut also coming in the FA Cup against Derby in 2014.The former England Under-21 international was close to making the squad for the 2-0 Carabao Cup quarter-final win at Brentford last month but tested positive for Covid-19.Since making his Chelsea debut he has had loan spells at Sheffield Wednesday MK Dons, Vitesse, Middlesbrough, Leeds, Reading Fortuna Dusseldorf and he spent last season at Trabzonspor in Turkey.Stoke are eighth in the Championship, five points off the top six with two games in hand.
The Independent

Tottenham vs Chelsea prediction: How will Carabao Cup semi-final play out tonight?

Thomas Tuchel has to weigh up the merits of playing Thiago Silva and N’Golo Kante in the Carabao Cup semi-final on Wednesday, when Chelsea face Tottenham in the second leg.“It’s a gamble, if we do it it’s a gamble and I’m not sure if we do it and how much of a responsibility we can take there. But we have to do it step by step, I’m not in the moment even sure if they come to training,” he said on Tuesday.“If they come to training, we have to see the reaction and then decide then. They are out of...
BBC

Tottenham v Chelsea: Who makes your Blues team?

Chelsea travel to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Wednesday for the second leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final against Spurs, but who will make Thomas Tuchel's starting XI?. Saul Niguez and Mateo Kovacic partnered each other in midfield against Chesterfield in the FA Cup - would you go with those two again?
The Independent

Jarrod Bowen scores twice as West Ham beat Norwich to return to top four

Jarrod Bowen fired West Ham into the top four and enhanced his England credentials in a 2-0 win over Norwich Bowen’s seventh and eighth goals of the season secured a third straight Premier League win for the Hammers and left City rooted to the foot of the table.The calls for Bowen to win a Three Lions call-up are getting louder, with his eight assists meaning the former Hull winger has now been directly involved in 16 goals this season – the most of any English player in the top flight.The statistics for Norwich make grim reading, however. It is now...
The Independent

Cesar Azpilicueta tells Chelsea to finish the job in Carabao Cup final

Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta has called on his side to finish the job and win the Carabao Cup next month.The Blues booked their place in February’s Wembley final against either Liverpool or Arsenal after they completed a semi-final win over Spurs, reaching their third final in just over 12 months under Thomas TuchelAntonio Rudiger’s first-half goal in Wednesday night’s second leg earned them a 3-0 aggregate win, but the skipper says it will count for nothing unless they finish the job“In less than one year to be in three finals, it is amazing, but now we want to win,” he...
