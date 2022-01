Curse of Gucci? Lady Gaga revealed in a new interview on Tuesday (Jan. 11) that she started to think Patrizia Reggiani had it out for her by the time House of Gucci wrapped. “On the last day of filming, I was on the balcony of my apartment in Rome, and I was blasting Dean Martin singing ‘Mambo Italiano,’ and I had a cigarette hanging out of my mouth. I was Patrizia,” the superstar dished to W for the magazine’s Best Performances issue. “But I knew I had to say goodbye to her: Large swarms of flies kept following me around, and I truly began to believe that she had sent them. I was ready to let her go.”

